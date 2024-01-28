German teachers give students permission to participate in anti-AfD demos and give them good grades for doing so. The parents are panicking, but there's no big outcry

Are all students still welcome in German schools? Or rather, what should happen to those who do not want to participate in right-wing counter-demonstrations or represent right-wing positions?

It's too bad to think about. But across the country, many teachers are putting pressure on students on the “right side.” It is clearly located, i.e. to the left. Countless examples show how dangerous the situation is, It is a news portal NIUS Published.

Accordingly, a mother from Bayreuth reported that a high school politics teacher asked who was at the anti-AfD demo the previous day and gave an A grade to everyone who answered affirmatively. At one school in Koblenz, students were even given the day off so they could participate in a related event. A special photo session was organized in Braunschweig in which students had to create a sign “against the AfD and its ideology” – with the provocative slogan “Human rights – instead of right-wing people”.

No one is stopping these teachers. By the neutrality requirement, it is clearly restricted that there should be no teaching, especially not political. This should also be clear in German history. In addition, there was a so-called ban on overpowering in the “Beutelsbach Consensus”. This means that teachers should not be allowed to impose their ideas on students, but rather allow them to form their own ideas with the help of the lessons.

People who took part in “anti-right” marches praised by the federal government were sometimes identified with the rebels against the GDR government. A ZEIT teacher recently went through this. This is beyond ridiculous. Clouded by their own self-congratulations, they don't realize that they are actually wading into what could be the next GDR. Ideologically state-controlled schools are an essential part of this.

Again: Who is stopping these teachers?