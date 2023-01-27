Politician Mykola Tishchenko outraged Ukrainians with Thai holiday

Holidays abroad during the war: Zelenskiy banned politicians and civil servants earlier in the week. A few days later, the first scandal: a member of parliament from the president’s party enjoying the sun in Thailand.

1/14 Mykola Tishchenko (50) poses in swimming trunks in Thailand. The photo was taken in 2019 – the politician has not released any pictures of his current stay in Asia.

Marco LuzziFlatmaker

Earlier this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, 45, declared a war on corruption in an angry speech. He announced several layoffs. The new measures ban politicians and civil servants from traveling abroad – unless it is necessary for work.

Because while people had to endure Putin’s rocket terror, sometimes without electricity and heat, many state representatives took vacations abroad. Sometimes happy holiday photos are also published.

“Improving Relations with Asia”

That should be the end. But once the new rule came into effect, another case came to light. It was about a politician from Zelensky’s own party, “Servants of the People”. Mikola Tischschenko (50), Member of Parliament and Deputy Parliamentary Committee Chairman, is in Thailand. Outrage among Ukrainians on social media was overwhelming.

Tischschenko justifies himself with a post: he is not at sea, but on a business trip. He was personally appointed by the Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief to improve Ukraine’s relations with Asia. That is why he first went to Vietnam and is now in Thailand.

Zelensky’s party expels him

But the head of the Ukrainian parliament immediately contradicted the report: he knew nothing about Tyshchenko’s business trip. Doubts about the political motive of the trip are also justified for other reasons. While Tischschenko hasn’t posted any current photos from Asia, a look at Instagram shows that in the past she’s loved spending the winter months on the beaches of Thailand.

And there he is still. He pays a high price for his time in the sun: “people’s employees” immediately rejected Tishchenko as a team mate. Procedures are underway to remove him from the party.