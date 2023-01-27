January 28, 2023

Politician Mykola Tishchenko outraged Ukrainians with Thai holiday

Corruption in Zelensky’s party

Politician angers Ukrainians with Thai holiday

Holidays abroad during the war: Zelenskiy banned politicians and civil servants earlier in the week. A few days later, the first scandal: a member of parliament from the president’s party enjoying the sun in Thailand.

Mykola Tishchenko (50) poses in swimming trunks in Thailand. The photo was taken in 2019 – the politician has not released any pictures of his current stay in Asia.

Earlier this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, 45, declared a war on corruption in an angry speech. He announced several layoffs. The new measures ban politicians and civil servants from traveling abroad – unless it is necessary for work.

Because while people had to endure Putin’s rocket terror, sometimes without electricity and heat, many state representatives took vacations abroad. Sometimes happy holiday photos are also published.

