Former US President Trump has warned of a nuclear war due to the presence of Western tanks in Kiev

Going against the mainstream has always been Donald Trump’s political recipe. The former US president has warned that a nuclear attack will be carried out in the Ukraine war. Because the supply of tanks to Kiev from the West is a precursor to nuclear weapons.

“First come the tanks, then the nukes”

Former US President Donald Trump (76) has expressed concern that Western countries sending tanks to Kiev could trigger a nuclear conflict. “First come the tanks, then the nukes,” Trump wrote on his Truth Community site Thursday. “End this crazy war now. Very easy to do!» Trump has not offered any concrete plans to end the war.

Trump had previously said he was a peacemaker who would not spark new conflicts. Trump has rushed to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan. He called North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un (39) his friend. Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin, 70, five times while in the White House.

A few days after Moscow invaded Ukraine, US President A. D. Words of praise for the Kremlin warlord, with whom he got along well: “Putin is smart and our politicians are stupid.”

Trump warns like a Russian

Being politically incorrect has always been archaic for Trump. The now-retired US president reports on Ukraine – and in a few words downplays the full complexity of the conflict. As if he were Moscow’s advocate, Trump warns that “nuclear weapons” could soon be used.

With his criticism of US, German and Polish tank deliveries to Kiev, Trump joins the canon of Russian politicians, officials and media who are warning of dire consequences and a new level of conflict. (case)