January 27, 2023

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Former US President Trump has warned of a nuclear war due to the presence of Western tanks in Kiev

Terence Abbott 27 mins ago 2 min read

Trump has warned of a nuclear war in Ukraine

“First come the tanks, then the nukes”

Going against the mainstream has always been Donald Trump’s political recipe. The former US president has warned that a nuclear attack will be carried out in the Ukraine war. Because the supply of tanks to Kiev from the West is a precursor to nuclear weapons.

Published: 01/27/2023 00:03

|

Updated: 11 minutes ago

1/6

Former US President Donald Trump has warned that there will be a nuclear war in Ukraine.

Former US President Donald Trump (76) has expressed concern that Western countries sending tanks to Kiev could trigger a nuclear conflict. “First come the tanks, then the nukes,” Trump wrote on his Truth Community site Thursday. “End this crazy war now. Very easy to do!» Trump has not offered any concrete plans to end the war.

Trump had previously said he was a peacemaker who would not spark new conflicts. Trump has rushed to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan. He called North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un (39) his friend. Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin, 70, five times while in the White House.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Piedmont Airlines worker dies after being swallowed by engine

8 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Environmentalists alert: Poisonous ship sails aimlessly at sea

16 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Is Zelensky’s release enough? Ukraine is indeed a corrupt country

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

2 min read

Former US President Trump has warned of a nuclear war due to the presence of Western tanks in Kiev

27 mins ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Piedmont Airlines worker dies after being swallowed by engine

8 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Environmentalists alert: Poisonous ship sails aimlessly at sea

16 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Is Zelensky’s release enough? Ukraine is indeed a corrupt country

1 day ago Terence Abbott