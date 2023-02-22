Freest country in the world: Switzerland at No. 1 – Fox host jokes

Freest country in the world Switzerland in 1st place – Fox host makes fun of it According to the Human Freedom Index, Switzerland is the freest country in the world. A Fox News host made fun of it. Published February 22, 2023 at 12:24 pm

Fox host Lisa Kennedy pokes fun at Switzerland.

According to the Human Freedom Index, Switzerland is the freest country in the world.

This index measures how freely people can develop without hindrance.

A Fox host makes fun of it.

According to the Human Freedom Index, Switzerland is the freest country in the world with a score of 8.94 out of 10. New Zealand is second with 8.75 points, followed by Estonia with 8.73 points. Syria ranks last with 3.3 points, followed by Yemen with 3.94 points and Venezuela with 4.09 points.

This study assesses personal and economic freedom in the world. It measures how freely people can grow without being controlled by the government or other fellow citizens. 83 different indicators are taken into account, such as security, freedom of the press and freedom of expression, and the rule of law.

Switzerland has always been on stage for over 20 years. Due to the corona crisis, Switzerland’s value fell below nine for the first time. The study found a global decline. Above all, the pandemic restricted freedom of movement, trade in goods, and freedom of expression.

Fox anchor makes fun of Switzerland

Fox News Channel, an American news channel, also reported on the study, which was conducted jointly by the Cato Institute and the Fraser Institute. The Fox host was surprised that Switzerland came first. She tries to explain it in a strange way: “What is it in Switzerland where you hike naked in little shoes?” The co-appraiser explains that Switzerland is free in every respect described by the “Human Freedom Code”. Meanwhile, the so-called “nation of the free,” the United States, ranks 23rd.

