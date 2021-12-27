December 27, 2021

Frederick “Fred the Undertaker” Cynistra dies of Govt disease as a corona denier

Arzu 29 mins ago 2 min read

He was considered “the strongest man in Belgium”. Now he was defeated by an enemy, whom he always denied – yes, for him it was not even: Corona. Kickboxing star and staunch anti-vaccine activist Frederick Sinistra († 41) has died of the Corona virus.

A three-time kickpower world champion nicknamed “Fred the Undertaker”, he died in mid – December. On Christmas Day, the Belgian media reported that severe suffocation was the cause of death. Sinistra suffocated from the effects of her corona infection. Sinistra did not confirm it. He showed fans how he was connected to the pipes and cables in the hospital. Due to lung problems.

