More and more corona eruptions on cruise ships

1/7 Passenger ships become floating isolated hotels.

2/7 “This is the worst Christmas ever,” said traveler Christopher Holbrooke. (Icon)







6/7 “We have become a floating archive,” the passengers panicked.

7/7 “I feel like I spent the last week at a super spreader event,” one traveler said.

More and more cruise ships are turning into floating isolated hotels. At CDC, the US Health Agency, 60 luxury cargo planes are currently under surveillance for corona damage on board. That too was an industry at one time After a long stagnation Takes speed again!

“This is the worst Christmas ever,” traveler Christopher Holbrooke told the American Newspaper. “The Sun Sentinel”. Holbrook wanted to spend the Christmas with his family aboard the Royal Caribbean cruise ship “Odyssey of the Seas”. But the trip ended in disaster: he spent Christmas Eve alone and was isolated in his room.

“Floating Incubator”

According to the Holbrook newspaper, he was in contact with victims at the dance floor. Two days later, he developed symptoms and tested positive for corona. He went alone to a room in solitude. His fianc, on the other hand, was not tested after a few days. “I have no decision yet,” he says.

The victim’s sister was also examined a few days later. Their conclusion is clear: “I like cruises, but wait a while before doing them again”. There are countless things like the Holbrook family at the moment.

Some of them stay on ships and are unable to go ashore. Many ships in the Caribbean have recently been denied entry into port. Another traveler on the Odyssey of the Seas told the newspaper: “We stayed at sea and became a floating archive.”

20 restaurants and 11 bars: This is the largest cruise ship in the world( 01:10 )

The Caribbean islands consider Omigran a threat

Shipbuilders, on the other hand, defend themselves. About 95 percent of the passengers and crew on board were vaccinated against corona. It also provided security for Alicia Silver, who was on vacation aboard with her husband and three children. “We’ve all been vaccinated, so we took the risk,” Mom says.

Ashley Peterson enjoyed a similar Christmas holiday, she was opposite “Washington Post” Said. “I feel like I spent the last week at a super spreader event,” the traveler said. Peterson wanted to go to the Caribbean, but their ship Carnival Freedom overtook their destination.