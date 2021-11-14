Fourth wave – Austria’s unvaccinated people are in the lockdown: these rules apply from Monday – News

In the fight against the fourth corona wave, Austria will send those who have not been vaccinated to the first lockout on Monday. President Alexander Schallenberg and the heads of state of the federal states decided in Vienna on Sunday. The most important questions and answers.

What rules apply now in Austria? For those who have not been vaccinated, the curfew order applies from Monday: those who have not been vaccinated or recovered from the Covit-19 vaccine are only allowed to leave their home for urgent reasons – for example daily purchases, trips to work, a visit to the doctor or a walk when needed. For a shopping tour, on the other hand, you need complete vaccine coverage. The 3G rule in the workplace (vaccinated, recovered or tested) and the 2G rule in public life have been in effect in Austria since early November. So far, there have been restaurants, hotels, resorts and cultural facilities only for those who have been vaccinated and recovered.

Who suffers from Lactown? Locking affects about two million people living in Austria – a quarter of the population. In addition to those who have been vaccinated, children under the age of twelve and those who have recovered in the last 180 days are excluded. Anyone who decides to get the primary vaccine can have their way out of Lockdown through subsequent PCR tests. Locking does not apply to students. About 65 percent of Austrians are fully vaccinated against Govt-19.

Only recently has 3G been introduced in the workplace and 2G in public life. Why is there already another tightness? Federal Chancellor Schallenberg, on the one hand, refers to the highly contagious delta variant, and in his words, on the other hand, the “shameful low vaccination rate.” “We did not take this step lightly, but unfortunately it was necessary,” the Chancellor said after the crisis summit. Due to the tightness since the beginning of November, the number of vaccines has increased.

How is compliance checked? The police want to set up personnel for this. Violation carries a fine of up to 1450 euros. According to the broadcaster “ORF”, it will be “highly regulated and allowed to continue,” said Scholenberg. According to Interior Minister Carl Nehmmer, every person living in Austria can be checked by police when entering public places from Monday.

According to the Ministry of Health and the Interior, 11,552 new infections were reported across Austria on Sunday – slightly below record levels from the previous day. The seven-day event is 815 per 100,000 population. Salzburg and Upper Austria are particularly badly affected, where the event value is 1300 each. A total of 2327 people are currently being treated in hospital for corona virus. Of these, 433 are being treated in the intensive care unit. That is, one-fifth of the bed is used.

what happened Step-by-step plan Will the government? A few weeks ago, the government drew up a five-phase timetable based on the capacity utilization of intensive care units. Accordingly, locking for non-vaccinated persons would have been granted only if more than 600 intensive care beds (30 per cent of the total capacity) were occupied. According to officials, 433 seats are currently occupied. Considering the rapidly increasing number of new infections, the move has now been brought forward. To avoid too much stress in clinics, experts call on everyone to lock up. The government wants to avoid that.

How long will the new restrictions apply? The lockdown for those who have not been vaccinated will initially apply for ten days. Health Minister Mückstein did not rule out further restrictions, Reuters news agency reported. “The situation is very serious,” Mckstein said. Further action will be required if the pace continues. President Shalenberg has always rejected a new lock for everyone. He also did not see the general compulsory vaccination.