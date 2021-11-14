Demonstration against corona prevention measures in Italy

In Italy, thousands of people protested on Saturday against the government’s corona measures. Among other things, they are anti-Green God.
In Italy, a large number of people across the country have been revived Contrary to corona policy The Government Proved. According to the Ansa news agency, about 4,000 people gathered on Saturday at the Arco della Pace peace curve in the northern Italian metropolis of Milan. Former U.S. President John F. Kennedy is known as an opponent of the vaccine. Kennedy’s son-in-law Robert Kennedy Jr. also spoke at the site.
Enemies reject, among other things, the so-called Greens Send it. Through digital or printable certification, people can prove whether they have been vaccinated against Covid-19, tested negative, or recovered in a proven manner.
3G rule at work
The Government From Mario Tracy Was Greens The pass was extended to mid-October. The 3G rule that you can go to work has been in effect ever since. But protesters include those opposed to the so-called “no wax” corona vaccine in Italy.
Strict conditions were applied to the rally in Milan, as in other parts of Italy. The Interior Ministry had earlier decided that the protesters should stay in one place or be allowed to go only on certain routes away from the troubled areas. Prior to that, during Saturday’s meetings, people often walked through historic centers, disrupting business activities. There have been occasional clashes with the police in the past.
According to officials, about 400 people arrived at the ancient circus Maximus Stadium in Rome on Saturday afternoon. In the northern Italian city of Turin, large numbers of people roamed the city chanting “Liberta” (freedom) or “La gente cum no non molla mai” (people like us never give up).
