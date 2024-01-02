Former employees warn against Trump!

Donald Trump. To become president again.Build: Keystone

Donald Trump may be re-elected as the President of the United States in November's presidential election. Three former employees are concerned.

Charlotte Seimer / T-Online

Three former employees Donald Trump A second term for the former US president has been warned. This is “the end of American democracy as we know it – and I don't say that lightly.” former communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin told US broadcaster ABC News.

Trump has already taken “historic and unconstitutional steps” to stay in power “by standing up to a democratic election,” referring to the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

Back then, supporters of President Trump, who had already been voted in, besieged Congress AmericaThe victory of the Senate and the House of Representatives should be formally confirmed Joe Biden to prevent Trump previously spoke of a “stolen election.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin, former director of communications.

“We are very weak as a country”

Former White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews insisted Trump continues to reinforce the stolen election narrative “to this day.” Trump's rhetoric has become “increasingly erratic,” Matthews said, pointing to his threats to circumvent the Constitution and suggestions of using the judiciary as a weapon to retaliate against his political opponents.

Sarah Matthews, former deputy White House press secretary.

According to former White House counsel Cassidy Hutchinson, the November election is an important election to continue protecting American institutions and the constitutional republic. “We are very weak as a country, and so is the democratic experiment.” If Trump is nominated for the presidency, “we need to focus on making sure he is not re-elected next November,” Hutchinson added.

Cassidy Hutchinson, former White House Counsel.

Griffin, Matthews and Hutchinson have criticized Trump since the Capitol attack. Matthews resigned hours after the attack, Griffin has already left her post in 2020, and Hutchinson is leaving the White House at the end of Trump's presidency. All three testified before a House committee investigating the attack on the Capitol.