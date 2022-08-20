August 20, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Federal Council Ukraine war is suddenly expected

Terence Abbott 1 hour ago 3 min read

After heavy criticism

Federal Council Ukraine war is suddenly expected

It was a picture of complete misdirection: the Federal Council had to listen to parliament’s criticism that it had exaggerated the war in Ukraine. That had a lot to say. But, in retrospect, the government didn’t want to know anything about it – quite the contrary.

1/7

Just before the start of the war, General of the Army Thomas Suzli announced that it was impossible for Russia to invade Ukraine.

Acting is a failure. On the first day of the war in Ukraine, President Ignacio Cassis (61) appeared before the media and read a statement. A few minutes later, he disappeared again and left it to his officers to explain the sanctions policy of the Federal Council. There were more questions than answers.

The diversion has even drawn Parliament’s Business Control Committee into action. In a letter, he accused the state government of being completely unprepared for war in Ukraine. In addition, shortly before the start of the war, General of the Army Thomas Suzli (55) said in the program “NZZ Positions” that it was impossible for Russia to invade Ukraine.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Man found on Facebook with buckets of body parts – Arrested

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

The crocodile bit the man’s skull

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
5 min read

Fallen trees – Storm rages in Europe: 13 dead – News

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

3 min read

Federal Council Ukraine war is suddenly expected

1 hour ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Man found on Facebook with buckets of body parts – Arrested

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

The crocodile bit the man’s skull

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
5 min read

Fallen trees – Storm rages in Europe: 13 dead – News

1 day ago Terence Abbott