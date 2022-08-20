Federal Council Ukraine war is suddenly expected

It was a picture of complete misdirection: the Federal Council had to listen to parliament’s criticism that it had exaggerated the war in Ukraine. That had a lot to say. But, in retrospect, the government didn’t want to know anything about it – quite the contrary.

1/7 Just before the start of the war, General of the Army Thomas Suzli announced that it was impossible for Russia to invade Ukraine.

Acting is a failure. On the first day of the war in Ukraine, President Ignacio Cassis (61) appeared before the media and read a statement. A few minutes later, he disappeared again and left it to his officers to explain the sanctions policy of the Federal Council. There were more questions than answers.

The diversion has even drawn Parliament’s Business Control Committee into action. In a letter, he accused the state government of being completely unprepared for war in Ukraine. In addition, shortly before the start of the war, General of the Army Thomas Suzli (55) said in the program “NZZ Positions” that it was impossible for Russia to invade Ukraine.

Army Youtube Video: “We are trying to identify the effects of Switzerland”( 01:20 )

Suddenly Bundy wants to see everything in advance

But now suddenly everything must be completely different. Now the Federal Council and the military want to suddenly announce Russian offensive plans against Ukraine. This emerges from the Federal Council’s written response to the intervention of Andreas Gaffner (51). After all the trials and tribulations of the first days of the war, the National Council of the Bernese SVP asked where the army actually got its information.

However, the Federal Council did not accept any criticism. The army chief was briefed on intelligence assessments that predicted the attack. Ergo: Süssli is by no means surprised. As evidence, the Federal Council takes an interview in the “Dages-Ansiger” from March 9 – almost two weeks after the start of the war! But no one was surprised then.

The justifications have not yet subsided

Defense Minister Viola Amhert (60) refused to accept criticism from parliament. His department is not the least bit surprised by the war in Ukraine, he insisted at an SVP event in May – which has caused more head-shaking from left to right in parliament.

“I don’t want to be there if the Federal Council wants to prepare for war in Ukraine, and still behaves and communicates in this way, if it suffers from a crisis unprepared,” SP national councilor Franziska Roth commented (56) at the time. “Government is overflowing.”

However, the Federal Council insists it was well prepared. Only: “No one could predict the exact date and brutality of the Russian attack.” Otherwise, intelligence services would have closely followed developments in the region. The Federal Council has been pointing to the Russian threat for years.

Surprise: The Federal Council foresaw the further course of the war

The government claims not only to have foreseen the war of aggression but also its subsequent course. Intelligence officials have determined that the Russian military approach, military support, and logistical means to occupy large swaths of Ukraine will not be sufficient to carry out the exercise first.

Also: “The course and failure of the Russian operation in northern Ukraine has confirmed the assessments of the intelligence services.” The Federal Council saw no reason for fundamental reforms in the intelligence services.

However, the written response does not explain why the Federal Council and the administration presented a picture of complete disorientation immediately after the outbreak of war. The Business Control Committee of Parliament will not be satisfied with this either. (dba)