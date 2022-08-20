Crimean Attacks Continue: Russian Films Missile Attack

Crimea was also shelled on Saturday. Among other things, the Russian naval headquarters were attacked. Another blow to Putin’s military. With no one claiming responsibility for the attacks, the people of the peninsula are panicking.

1/5 A few days ago, a Russian air force base in Crimea was attacked. While the West claims the Russians did a lot of damage, they say nothing was destroyed.

Fabian Vogt

Crimea was bombed on Saturday. Again. During this time, among others, the Russian naval headquarters on the peninsula annexed by Russia was attacked. Dasha, a young Russian from the area, filmed one of the attacks and posted a video on Instagram.

A rocket can be seen overhead, followed by an explosion. A Ukrainian missile may have been destroyed by a Russian anti-aircraft missile system. Tasha doesn’t care at the moment. “Go away! Look at this. It’s really good, guys. I’m writing this directly from Zaozerka. I think we should leave the Crimea immediately!”

“Everyone should be home in the next few hours”

The Russian Navy has previously been attacked by kamikaze drones. Obviously successful. Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Rasvozhayev wrote in a telegram: Unfortunately, the drone was not shot down. “There was no loss of life,” he said.

He warned the people of Crimea: “The tenacity of these Ukro-Reich fools is amazing. If possible, everyone should be at home in the next hour.

The Navy is not half as functional as the Air Force

Before that, it sounded completely different. When the attacks began, Rasvozhayev said: “I am in my job in the government. Like many citizens of the city, I heard applause in the center of the city. We are calm. The army is doing its job properly. We will support them.”

But the governor’s words did not reassure the people of Crimea. Since early August, the peninsula has been under constant shelling – residents and tourists are fleeing.

A Russian air base was attacked last week. Western officials have now revealed that the incident paralyzed half of Russia’s naval air force in the Black Sea. “Daily Mail”. A source told the newspaper: ‘They lost their flagship Moskva, they lost Snake Island, they lost half their naval air force and their military headquarters was hit. I think we can expect Ukrainian attacks behind enemy lines.” Ukraine has yet to claim responsibility for the attack.

The commander was sacked

After the attack on the base, the Russians said they were responsible for the explosions and that no aircraft were damaged. However, satellite images quickly revealed this to be false.

In response to the attacks, Vladimir Putin, 69, fired the commander of the Black Sea Fleet earlier this week.

Meanwhile, attacks continued in Crimea on Saturday. Explosions are heard throughout the day at various locations, and rockets fly overhead.