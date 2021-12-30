1/5 Noam Hubbard followed his children in 2012. Now he is not allowed to leave Israel.

It was not misprinted: Australian Noam Hubert (44) was not allowed to leave Israel until December 31, 9999. Unless he pays a maintenance fee equivalent to about two million francs.

Hubbard moved to Israel in 2012 to be close with his children – a son who was five at the time and a three-month-old baby. His ex-wife returned to Israel with her children a year ago.

In 2013, Noam Hubert ruled in divorce proceedings that each of her children should pay 5,000 shekels a month, equivalent to 1,500 francs by age. His divorced wife has applied for his former travel ban until he pays the full amount, according to the Australian Online Portal news.com.au.

He was also imprisoned for 8,000 years

Hubert, who works as a chemist at a pharmaceutical company, said: “I’m been locked up in Israel since 2013. If he does not pay, it’s theoretically more than 8,000 years.

Hubbard said of the online portal that he was “one of the many foreigners persecuted by the Israeli ‘judicial system’ for marrying Israeli women.” He now raises his voice, “to help others who are experiencing this life-threatening experience”.

In 2018, the Israeli Treasury Department found that 43 percent of divorced fathers refused to provide child support for their ex-wife. However, according to a 2017 Supreme Court ruling, fathers are not only responsible for maintenance work, especially in cases where their ex-wives earn more than themselves.

Blogger warned in 2013

In a travel consultation for Israel, the US State Department warned its citizens that Israeli civil and religious courts “are actively using their powers to prevent certain individuals, including non-citizens, from leaving the country until they have a loan or other legal claims against them.”