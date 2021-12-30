December 30, 2021

Due to maintenance payments – Australians were not allowed to leave Israel until 9999

Arzu 1 hour ago 2 min read

  • 1/5

    Noam Hubbard followed his children in 2012. Now he is not allowed to leave Israel.

  • 2/5

    Hubbard works as a chemist at a pharmaceutical company.

  • 4/5

    Hubbard says he is being persecuted by the Israeli judiciary.

  • 5/5

    Russian media has released a photo gallery of RT Hubbard as an ancient man in Israel.

It was not misprinted: Australian Noam Hubert (44) was not allowed to leave Israel until December 31, 9999. Unless he pays a maintenance fee equivalent to about two million francs.

Hubbard moved to Israel in 2012 to be close with his children – a son who was five at the time and a three-month-old baby. His ex-wife returned to Israel with her children a year ago.

2 min read

