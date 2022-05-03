May 3, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

This is how oligarchy protects their fortunes from obstacles

Terence Abbott 19 mins ago 3 min read

Private jets, boats and villas. During the Ukraine war, the assets of a number of oligarchy groups were frozen and confiscated. This should increase the pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin (69) to end the war. At least that’s the idea.

But many rich Russians were able to save their money. Because not all states participate in sanctions. For example, including the United Arab Emirates. The city of Dubai benefits greatly from this. Selfish groups are investing heavily in real estate there.

