The letter “Z” is considered a symbol of Russian victory in the Ukrainian war. Now they have planted trees in this form – their swastikas like the Nazis.
- Success «Z» shaped trees have been planted in many places in Russia.
- The letter is used everywhere by supporters of the Ukrainian war.
- The Nazis stamped nature with swastikas in the 1930s.
During the Ukraine war the letter “Z” became a Russian symbol everywhere. Players use this to mark their tanks and vehicles, supporters Use everywhere: Graffiti on pro-Russian demonstrations around the world, on the doors of Putin’s protesters and even on children’s toys.
Now this symbol is said to be indestructible in many parts of Russia due to the war in Ukraine. Above all with a system that the Nazi regime in Germany also wanted to use.
Even the trees now form the “Z” symbol of the Ukrainian war
Planted near Moscow Government I.e. hundreds of trees in a large area The shape of the “Z”. Such a sign was recently created in the Bryansk region on the border with Belarus. For this purpose, the government’s important news portal “Chota” writes that 650 trees were planted in an area of 10,000 square meters.
The Rector of the University of Bryansk, quoting a person responsible for the project, writes about the symbol: “This patriotic operation was carried out in support of the actions of Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin.” It honors soldiers who take part in “special operations in Ukraine” – what Russia calls the Ukraine war.
Popular practice in the German Empire
Campaign method Russia may have copied it from the Nazis. This is paradoxical, as Russia continues to call the invasion of Ukraine a “denunciation.”
This is because creating such symbols on the landscape is nothing new: in the 1930s, swastika-shaped trees were planted in many places in the German Reich.
However, the Nazis used growing larks Herb The discoloration distinguishes it from the surrounding pines. This is one of the reasons why these symbols were not finally found in aerial photography until the 1990s, when they were finally cut.
