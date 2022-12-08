Doctors sent the girls home – dead

1/2 Stella-Lilly M. from Northern Ireland. († 5) died. He had previously been referred three times from the hospital.

His daughter was ill. But the doctors in the hospital did not take his condition seriously. Now Stella-Lilly M.* (†5) is dead and her father Robert M.* is devastated. The woman may still be alive. She actually had a harmless streptococcal infection.

Bacterial infection is widespread worldwide and is one of the most common bacterial infections in childhood. But the disease was identified too late – with fatal consequences for a five-year-old child.

“They should have tested them for strep from the beginning,” says Robert M.Glass».

“The next day her whole body collapsed.”

It all started last week. His daughter fell ill and he took her to the hospital three days later. Doctors there said Stella-Lilly was dehydrated. The next day, father and daughter were sent home again.

It was only when the words “Mom, I’m dying” came out of the girl’s mouth the next day that the family took the hospital seriously for the first time. A series of investigations followed. Doctors diagnosed Stella-Lilly with a chest infection and even feared sepsis. A short time later, a blood test confirmed that the five-year-old boy had a streptococcal infection.

From then on her condition deteriorated rapidly: “The next day her whole body collapsed and she died five minutes before she could be revived,” the father told the “Mirror”. She was then placed in an induced coma and treated with antibiotics. His Stella-Lily died a few days later.

“She is too good for this world”

Our deepest condolences to the family on the death of Stella-Lily.” The death of the five-year-old girl has shocked the hospital as well. Your treatment will now be carefully reviewed, the hospital continued.

Her death casts a pall over Stella-Lilly, whom he describes as a “lovely and famous woman”. M for the “prayers, thoughts, feelings and love” of people after her “princess” died from a virus that spread across the country. Thank you. The grief of the entire family is immense. “She was a beautiful, sweet, funny little girl who fought so hard to be with us and she was too good for this world,” wrote her aunt, who posted a series of family photos.

The girl’s tragic death sparked a wave of solidarity not only in her environment but also online. A fundraising campaign for Stella-Lilly’s family has even been launched on the crowdfunding site “GoFundMe” so that they can cover their expenses. So far, nearly 11,000 Swiss francs and around 570 donations have been received. (dzc)

* Familiar names