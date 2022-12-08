Illerkirchberg: Local politics after the knife attack in review

Funerals are now underway after the knife attack on Ece S., a teenager in southern Germany. Some of the nearly 1,500 mourners were outraged that the act could have taken place.

Many classmates laid flowers on her grave, her family said goodbye in an open coffin, people were stunned: Ece S.* († 14) was buried on Wednesday, and more than 1,500 people attended the funeral.

Ulm mayor Gunter Czisch (59, CDU) and SPD member of the Bundestag Leni Breymaier (62) also attended the funeral. Not all mourners would have liked it.

Knife attack shocks Illerkirchberg

After this Messerangriff in Illerkirchberg Anger is growing in local politics – particularly in the community of Turkish origin, to which the dead girl belonged.

A mother finds out “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung” Clear words: “Asylum seekers are known to have repeatedly molested girls and children from an opposite kindergarten.”

Anger at politicians in Illerkirchberg

According to the report, the investigators of the criminal police consider that Ece S. and her classmate may have been tortured several times near the asylum seekers, as the investigation has not yet been completed as a result of the serious injuries she suffered in the attack. ‘ House.

On the day of the funeral, the independent mayor of Illerkirchberg addressed the community. He writes: “I ask you to openly meet the refugees of all countries living with us, not to place them under general suspicion.” The letter said there were no warning signs. About 50 asylum seekers are currently living in five shelters in Illerkirchberg.

The accused remains silent

An Eritrean (27) who stabbed Ece S now has an arrest warrant for murder and attempted murder. He is silent about the action.

A post-mortem examination revealed that the teenager had bled to death due to stab wounds. It is not yet clear whether the two knew each other. (not)

