Desperate situation: the Ukrainian army has only one clear path out of Bagmut

Desperate situation The Ukrainian army has only one free road to get out of Pakmut The situation for Ukrainian forces in the deteriorating city of Bakhmut is becoming increasingly difficult. There should be only one free road to retreat. Updated February 28, 2023 at 12:33 pm

According to Ukrainian President Zelensky, the situation in the city of Pakmut is “more and more complicated”.

He called the Ukrainian soldiers who have been defending the city of Donbass for six months “real heroes”.

There is still an open path for the Ukrainians to retreat.

In Battle of Bagmuth According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, the situation for Ukrainian defenders is becoming increasingly difficult. Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maljar said Monday evening that Russia was pursuing a “tactic of destruction and total destruction” against Ukrainian troops in Bagmut. The Ukrainians had to defend themselves against a numerically superior enemy.

“The situation is becoming more and more complicated in the direction of Pakmut,” Zelensky said in his evening video address. He coupled this with a demand for more arms supplies, including better air defenses, including fighter jets.

"The enemy is constantly destroying everything that can be used to protect our positions, to strengthen and protect them," Ukraine's President Zelensky said of the fighting in Pakmut.

He called the Ukrainian soldiers who have been defending the city of Donbass for six months "real heroes".

The Ukrainian army is trying to pin down as many Russian troops as possible and inflict casualties in the battle to defend Pakmut. However, the Russians did not attack only from the east. They worked their way north and south of the city, leaving only one clear route of possible retreat for the Ukrainians. In addition to the usual players, Russia mainly puts in Bakmut Wagner mercenaries and aimed at exterminating Ukrainians. “The enemy army is increasing the intensity of its offensive operations,” Deputy Minister Maljar wrote in a telegram. Despite heavy losses, the enemy is in the majority. The information could not be independently verified.

