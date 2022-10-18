War critic Ovsyannikova ran away – look

Marina Ovsyannikova, a former Russian editor at Russian state television known for her criticism of the war, has left Russia, her lawyer said.

Marina Ovsianikova, a former employee of the state television station Bervy Canal, sits in a courtroom during a hearing in August.

Ovsyannikova is “one of the Europeans,” her lawyer Dmitry Sakhvatov said on Monday, the Ria Novosti news agency in Moscow reported. She was “forced” to leave the country and is now “under the protection of a European country”.

An employee of a prominent television channel, previously considered loyal to this line, caught an anti-war poster on camera during a news program in mid-March.

Marina Ovsjannikova: “Such an ankle bracelet is on Putin’s leg”( 00:14 )

Later he stayed abroad for a few months and worked temporarily for the German newspaper “Welt”. In mid-July, in the eyes of the Kremlin, Ovzyaninikova again protested against the war. He was accused of spreading false information about the Russian military. According to the Interfax agency, he faces between five and ten years in prison.

According to Russian media, a court in Moscow ruled on Monday that Ovsyannikova’s children must live with their father. However, the daughter has already left the country with her mother. It said the journalist’s eldest son spoke in favor of living with his father during the trial.

