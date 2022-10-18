October 18, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

War critic Ovsyannikova ran away – look

Terence Abbott 33 mins ago 2 min read

with her daughter

War critic Ovsyannikova left Russia

Marina Ovsyannikova, a former Russian editor at Russian state television known for her criticism of the war, has left Russia, her lawyer said.

Marina Ovsianikova, a former employee of the state television station Bervy Canal, sits in a courtroom during a hearing in August.

Ovsyannikova is “one of the Europeans,” her lawyer Dmitry Sakhvatov said on Monday, the Ria Novosti news agency in Moscow reported. She was “forced” to leave the country and is now “under the protection of a European country”.

An employee of a prominent television channel, previously considered loyal to this line, caught an anti-war poster on camera during a news program in mid-March.

See also  Ski collided with the girl on the initial slope - died

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Italian war against Putin’s forces

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Most Germans go to work despite being sick – even with the corona

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Russian defensive lines are manned according to availability

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

2 min read

War critic Ovsyannikova ran away – look

33 mins ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Italian war against Putin’s forces

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Most Germans go to work despite being sick – even with the corona

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Russian defensive lines are manned according to availability

1 day ago Terence Abbott