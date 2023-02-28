Peru: Man carries mummy in bag

Peru A man goes out for a beer – with a mummy In the Peruvian city of Puno, authorities stopped a group of teenagers from drinking beer and made a strange discovery. Suddenly they rushed Published February 27, 2023 at 9:36 pm

Peru: Mummy caught with groceries in delivery bag during police raid CNN

In Peru, a man took his mummy out for a beer.

He proudly showed them to his friends.

However, police officers found the mummy.

Julio Cesar met his friends for a beer in Puno in southeastern Peru. Along with thirst quenchers, there was a mummy in her grocery bag. Caesar proudly showed them to his friends. But the happiness was short-lived.

Police asked the man to open the grocery bag. The police stopped him Found the mummy. They then informed the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Ministry of Culture.

Mummy has been in the family for about 30 years

The mummy is said to have been in the family for about thirty years. A failed attempt was made to hand over the mummy to a local museum, Cesar told “El Popular” newspaper.

According to officials, the mummy is about 800 years old and comes from the Peruvian district of Chitambuco in the province of Sandia. Also, the mummified person was found to be a male. The mummy is under the protection of the authorities. In Peru Personal possession of mummies is prohibited.

Stay up-to-date on your favorite topics and never miss news on current world events with daily updates.

Get the most important information direct to your inbox every day. See also The Russians planted trees in a "Z" shape

See comments