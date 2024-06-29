Death penalty in North Korea: Man sentenced to death for listening to K-pop

People bow in front of statues of late North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il. A 22-year-old North Korean man was publicly hanged for watching South Korean movies and music. Image: John Sol Jin/AP/dpa

A 22-year-old man was executed in North Korea for listening to K-pop music. A North Korean defector said this.

A defector from North Korea reported this case.

According to experts, the infiltration of South Korean popular culture into North Korean society may pose a threat to the Kim dynasty.

The report is horrifying: A 22-year-old North Korean man was publicly hanged for watching and sharing South Korean movies and music. This is according to a new report on human rights in North Korea, which includes the testimonies of 649 North Korean defectors.

According to an unnamed source, the teenager from the South Korean province of Hwange was publicly hanged in 2022 for listening to 70 South Korean songs and watching and distributing three films. “Guardian”. In doing so, he violated a North Korean law from 2020 that banned “regressive ideology and culture.”

According to the report, other examples of the dictatorship’s repression in North Korea include punishments for “regressive” practices such as wearing white dresses, escorting the bride and groom, wearing dark glasses or drinking from wine glasses.

