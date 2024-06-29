June 29, 2024

Columbus Post

Complete News World

A friend from the hairdresser arrives and Maya bursts into tears

Terence Abbott 43 mins ago 2 min read

Published

Hairdressing dramaA friend from the hairdresser arrives and Maya bursts into tears

Almost everyone has come back from the hairdresser dissatisfied. But what if you have a partner who doesn’t like the new cut? There is currently a debate going on in Tik Tok.

Malin Mueller
Van

Your partner comes back from the hairdresser – and the drama begins? At least that’s how it went for Maya.zr: The TikToker filmed herself with tears running down her face after her boyfriend dared her to get a razor-short buzzcut before the holidays. If you’re wondering what the friend in question looks like now: unfortunately, you won’t find out in the video or in Maya’s other clips.

But you can hear the discussion between the two. Maya’s friend holding the camera asks her why she is so angry. You may have already heard her answer from your parents: “I’m not mad. I’m just disappointed.”

Discuss in the comments

Because of the reaction, a heated discussion started under the clip, which has now accumulated 5.5 million views: “I will break up with her or definitely talk about it… If he wants to do a buzzcut, he should do it! ” , one comment reads, “His body , his conclusion. You are an independent person, even in a relationship,” says another, who thinks Maya is exaggerating.

But some people are on their side: “I feel it! He should stay home and my best friend should go with him.” One user wrote, “I don’t like this cut.” You can also read comments like “I’d cry too” and “No more good vacation photos.” .

See also  Ukraine ticker. The Kremlin's defense minister is reportedly losing influence

Celebrity buzz

The buzzcut clearly divides opinion – it’s been one of the best hairstyle trends for years and is popular with famous men. Click through the gallery above to see who tried Buzzcut.

How do you like the cut and how do you think Maya reacted?

Are you stalking on WhatsApp for 20 minutes?

Morning and end of day news overview, surprising stories and breaking news: Subscribe to the 20-minute WhatsApp channel and get regular updates with our best news straight to your cell phone.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Death penalty in North Korea: Man sentenced to death for listening to K-pop

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
5 min read

Open Air St Gallen – “I’m the Real Helga” – Radio SRF3

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Will Joe Biden be replaced after his fight against Donald Trump?

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

2 min read

A friend from the hairdresser arrives and Maya bursts into tears

43 mins ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Death penalty in North Korea: Man sentenced to death for listening to K-pop

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
5 min read

Open Air St Gallen – “I’m the Real Helga” – Radio SRF3

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Will Joe Biden be replaced after his fight against Donald Trump?

1 day ago Terence Abbott