Crucial information on nuclear weapons found in Trump’s compound

Donald Trump had very sensitive information about another country’s nuclear weapons stashed in his home. Hardly anyone has access to these documents.

New details of FBI raid – No one is allowed to see these documents

According to a media report, when former US President Donald Trump’s (76) villa was searched in early August, investigators also found top-secret material about another country’s nuclear weapons. Citing informed sources, the “Washington Post” reported on Tuesday evening (local time).

It is not clear which state it is. After the operation at Trump’s estate in August, the FBI and federal police were also looking for classified documents about nuclear weapons there, the newspaper reported. Trump had described it as “dizzying”.

Hardly anyone has access to the documents

Some of the documents seized from Trump contain information so sensitive and normally well-guarded that even senior national security officials don’t have access, the newspaper has now written. Only the President and some cabinet members can authorize access to information from other government officials.

For some covert US operations, only a few dozen people in the entire government apparatus are authorized to know their existence. Records of this are usually kept in secure facilities under the supervision of an inspector.

On August 8, the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, Florida, home. The task force seized a large number of boxes containing more than 100 classified documents, some of which were of the highest security level.

184 Confidential Documents

Because Trump kept the documents in his personal estate after his term in office, he may have violated the law. This is currently being investigated. Trump criticized the officials’ actions as politically motivated. For weeks, Republicans have fueled speculation that he might seek a second term in the 2024 presidential election.

In early May, the FBI searched 15 boxes of documents that Trump had sent from Mar-a-Lago to the National Archives after a long wait. Authorities found 184 classified documents at various classification levels.

Shortly thereafter, following a legal order, Trump’s team turned over 38 more classified documents to the FBI, 17 of which were designated “top secret.” In total, Trump has more than 300 classified documents in his possession. (SDA/euc)