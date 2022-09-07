September 7, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Crucial information on nuclear weapons found in Trump’s compound

Terence Abbott 2 hours ago 2 min read

New details of FBI raid – No one is allowed to see these documents

Trump’s home contained nuclear information about another country

Donald Trump had very sensitive information about another country’s nuclear weapons stashed in his home. Hardly anyone has access to these documents.

1/5

According to US media, Donald Trump actually hoarded nuclear information at home.

According to a media report, when former US President Donald Trump’s (76) villa was searched in early August, investigators also found top-secret material about another country’s nuclear weapons. Citing informed sources, the “Washington Post” reported on Tuesday evening (local time).

It is not clear which state it is. After the operation at Trump’s estate in August, the FBI and federal police were also looking for classified documents about nuclear weapons there, the newspaper reported. Trump had described it as “dizzying”.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Will Winter Stunt the West Against Sanctions?

10 hours ago Terence Abbott
1 min read

Sr. shot down a Russian jet

18 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Kremlin chief issues guidelines for foreign policy: Putin’s “Russian world”

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

2 min read

Crucial information on nuclear weapons found in Trump’s compound

2 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Will Winter Stunt the West Against Sanctions?

10 hours ago Terence Abbott
1 min read

Sr. shot down a Russian jet

18 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Kremlin chief issues guidelines for foreign policy: Putin’s “Russian world”

1 day ago Terence Abbott