Corruption at the UN: This Swiss ambassador eloquently condemns Russian propaganda

– How clearly this Swiss ambassador condemns Russian propaganda Russia allows its child rights official, who is wanted on an international arrest warrant, to speak at the Security Council. Several states leave the room in protest – and then Switzerland reacts.

UN Accuses Russia of Misusing Special Session Format: Excerpt from Swiss Ambassador Christoph Carpenter’s Statement to the Security Council. Video: Russian Embassy to the UN/Rutube

Flanked by an icon and a Russian flag, Maria Lvova-Belova appeared before the UN Security Council in New York. The Russian Children’s Representative was attached via video stream. Because Lvova-Belova is wanted on an international arrest warrant, she cannot leave her country. She should be involved Trafficking of thousands of children From Ukraine.

At Russia’s invitation to chair the Security Council in April, Lvova-Belova managed to cast herself as a compassionate Christian on Wednesday. During her performance, she said she only had the children’s interests in mind. Or mention the biblical King Solomon who once mediated between two women who were fighting over a child. As for Lwova-Belowa, it is Ukraine, not Russia, which has a war of aggression.

Despite international arrest warrant: Maria Lova-Belova speaks via video stream to the UN Security Council at Russia’s invitation. Screenshot: Russian Embassy to the UN/Rutube

Official Switzerland also listened to the Russian – in the person of diplomat Christoph Carpenter. While diplomats from the United States, Great Britain, Malta and Albania walked out of the room in protest, Lavova-Belova spoke first, followed by representatives of the Russia-aligned Donetsk People’s Republic.

Sit back and let other countries ignore Russian appearances: this is what Swiss representatives have done repeatedly in recent months. Then-Finance Minister Ueli Maurer and Economy Minister Guy Parmelin attended a meeting of G-20 countries, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund last spring. Marr said when asked about this Later in a press conference: «Our role as a neutral state is to be a listener and a bridge-builder. It can’t be about breaking bridges.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs (EDA) announced on Thursday upon request: Switzerland has a long-standing practice of participating in so-called “walkouts” only in exceptional cases. In this way, dialogue should be maintained even in difficult political constellations.

Empty chairs: Ambassadors of the US, Great Britain, Albania and Malta walked out of the Security Council meeting in protest. Screenshot: Russian Embassy to the UN/Rutube

This time, however, Switzerland did not accept the Russian propaganda program quietly: first, like many other members of the Security Council, it showed its displeasure by not sending its UN ambassador to the meeting, Carpenter, a low-ranking diplomat. . According to the WTO, Switzerland decides at each meeting on the basis of its representation in the Council.

Second, it – like other states – strongly criticized the proceedings of the session. Swiss Ambassador Carpenter said Russia was abusing the Special Security Council format. Experts are consulted informally by members of the Security Council, known as these Arria meetings. “This format is not intended to spread misinformation, distort local realities or promote a politically biased narrative,” said Christophe Carpenter. Switzerland rejects the “participation of so-called representatives of the People’s Republic of Donetsk and persons against whom the International Criminal Court is investigating”.

Russia Practices Disinformation and Distorts Reality: Swiss Ambassador Christoph Carpenter Addresses UN Security Council Screenshot: Russian Embassy to the UN/Rutube

The FDFA justifies its apparent reaction by adopting a UN General Assembly resolution last fall. According to this, “any actions that could be interpreted as a change in the status of annexed territories by Russia should be avoided”. By selecting speakers, Russia used the Security Council session to push its own political narrative.

