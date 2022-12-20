December 20, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

The panel recommends criminal prosecution of Trump

Terence Abbott 55 mins ago 4 min read

1/5

Former US President Donald Trump is under investigation for the attack on the Capitol.

A panel investigating the attack on the US Capitol is recommending that the US Justice Department open criminal investigations against former President Donald Trump, 76, and confidants. The House of Representatives voted unanimously to do so at a public hearing in Washington on Monday.

The panel’s recommendation is not binding — the Justice Department makes its own decision on whether to prosecute Republicans. It is not known when this decision will come. However, such a recommendation is unprecedented. That’s because the group accuses Trump of rioting, disrupting public order and conspiracy against the US government. The committee’s vote is a strong signal, can influence the decision-making process and lead to an impeachment.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Corona virus is spreading very badly in China

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Ukraine war: Putin’s ex-commander rails against Kremlin boss

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

This is how Chico who won the lottery is now investing millions

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

3 min read

The panel recommends criminal prosecution of Trump

55 mins ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Corona virus is spreading very badly in China

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Ukraine war: Putin’s ex-commander rails against Kremlin boss

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

This is how Chico who won the lottery is now investing millions

1 day ago Terence Abbott