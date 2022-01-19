January 19, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Corona virus does not cause death in 29% of German govt deaths

Arzu 1 hour ago 2 min read

A study conducted in Germany shows that almost one-third of official corona deaths are not caused by the corona virus death.

Briefly essentials

  • In Germany, 29 percent of corona deaths are not caused by the virus.
  • This is the result of a “built-in” survey of federal states.
  • The rate is lower in Switzerland, but the data are only comparable to a certain extent.

Not all of the figures are included To the Crown-dot Corona is also estimated to have died of the virus. This is the result of a study conducted by the newspaper “Built” among the health ministries of the German federal states. Thus, 29% of corona deaths in Germany are caused by corona alone, but not by corona.

There are huge differences within the federal states. Other causes of death were higher in Saxony-Anhalt. Of the 1,455 corona deaths recorded, only 64 percent were caused by corona. Another cause of death is 29 percent and 6 percent is unknown.

RKI: Most of the corona victims are corona victims

Other or unknown causes of death were lower in Baden-W்டrttemberg and Charland. According to the “Built” survey, 90 percent of the population Der Corona-Totten Actually died of the virus.

Mortality figures from December 1, 2021 to mid-January 2022 were taken into account for the survey. Some federal states, such as Hamburg or Thuringia, reported no difference between then and now.

Since the onset of the epidemic In Germany Nearly 116,000 corona deaths have been reported. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) did not tell “Build” how many of them actually died of the corona virus. However, according to RKI, this is a “case for the most part”.

There are currently no data on the causes of death in Switzerland

As far as Switzerland is concerned, there are no current statistics. That was at the end of December 2021 Federal Office for Statistics However Information Released March 2020.

Thus, more than 90 percent of those diagnosed with corona as the cause of death died mainly from the virus during this period. 91 percent of them are affected by at least one disease. Due to different time periods, Swiss Information But the comparison with those coming from Germany is only to a certain extent.

A total of 12,000 corona deaths have been recorded in Switzerland since the outbreak, according to the BAG.

More on the topic:

FSO data corona virus

See also  Migration crisis in Belarus - a president as a kidnapper - news

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Austria expects a turn

9 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Chinese postal staff to disinfect packages

17 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

New Name Announcement – Nusantara: Indonesia Creates New Capital – News

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

2 min read

Corona virus does not cause death in 29% of German govt deaths

1 hour ago Arzu
4 min read

Austria expects a turn

9 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Chinese postal staff to disinfect packages

17 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

New Name Announcement – Nusantara: Indonesia Creates New Capital – News

1 day ago Arzu