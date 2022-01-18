January 18, 2022

Chinese postal staff to disinfect packages

    Chinese postal workers are there to sterilize all exports from abroad.

    This is because the government suspects that the Omigron explosions are related to foreign mail.

    For example, the streets in the country are disinfected.

    Winter games should take place without spectators.

Chinese authorities have ordered the disinfection of all international mail entering the country, fearing the Omigron variant of the corona virus could spread ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics. In a message released Monday, the state postal service urged people to order fewer items “from countries and regions” with more cases in Corona.

Chinese postal workers need to get booster vaccine

