Canada: Ground squirrels died out 30,000 years ago

Gold diggers discover Ice Age ground squirrel in Yukon, Canada

The permafrost has protected the animals well.

This discovery was already discovered by a gold digger in 2018 in the Canadian Yukon, and has now been identified by researchers as hibernating ground squirrels.

Paleontologist Grant Zasula described the brown lump very clearly at first glance to the news channel CBC. He pointed out tiny claws, a tiny tail and even ears from the past before the tiny creature came under X-rays. Everything was confirmed there: a curled-up, perfectly preserved gopher from the Ice Age.

Didn’t survive the first hibernation?

Researchers believe it is a very young animal that has not survived the first hibernation. The species is still widespread in the area today and is often compared to a marmot, which creates underground dwellings for protection and retreat.

Permafrost still frozen in the Yukon gold fields is responsible for many well-preserved Arctic discoveries. However, due to global warming and climate change, the frost is melting more and more, and “treasures” like these ground squirrels will be discovered more often in the future.

