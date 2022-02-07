February 7, 2022

Canada: A state of emergency has been declared in Ottawa following corona protests

The trucks were stopped by police during a rally against corona operations in Ottawa. Photo: Patrick Doyle / The Canadian Press / AP / dpa – Attention: Editorial use only and with full name above:

The move was necessary because of a “serious threat and threat to the safety of residents” in a statement on Sunday. The city needs the support of other municipalities and the government.

Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Sunday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck. The silence was shattered throughout the night. Since Saturday, they have issued more than 450 fines, including for dangerous driving and noise pollution. Several have been arrested and nearly 100 cases, including heinous crimes, are being investigated, police said.

