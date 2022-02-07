Canada: A state of emergency has been declared in Ottawa following corona protests

The trucks were stopped by police during a rally against corona operations in Ottawa. Photo: Patrick Doyle / The Canadian Press / AP / dpa – Attention: Editorial use only and with full name above:

The move was necessary because of a “serious threat and threat to the safety of residents” in a statement on Sunday. The city needs the support of other municipalities and the government.

Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Sunday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck. The silence was shattered throughout the night. Since Saturday, they have issued more than 450 fines, including for dangerous driving and noise pollution. Several have been arrested and nearly 100 cases, including heinous crimes, are being investigated, police said.

About 5,000 people took part in Saturday’s protest, according to Police Commissioner Peter Sloley. About 1,000 trucks and other vehicles blocked some parts of the city center. Residents were asked to stay away from the city.

Independent convoy against vaccine regulations

The fight in Ottawa began a week ago when hundreds of trucks arrived. Freedom Conway (translation: “Convoy of Freedom”) and protesters have been protesting in the city near Parliament ever since. Against the government’s epidemic controls.