Two Swiss people had an accident while defecating in Tyrol

It was supposed to be a wild party night, but things took a turn for the worse. When two drunken men tried to relieve themselves on the side of the road, they fell several meters and had to go to the hospital.

For two Swiss people (24 and 26), Friday night ended up in a hospital in Jams (Austria) instead of partying in Ischgl (Austria). On their way to the winter sports resort in Piannerhöhe, the two young men fell several meters down a street and, according to the police, wanted to “have a little poo”. noise”weekend.at» Both got off on Federal Highway B 188.

Many colleagues wanted to drive to Ishqal to celebrate. The driver, police said, was sober — no passengers. When two of them wanted to defecate on the side of the road, both were holding a traffic sign due to drunkenness, but it was abandoned.

It fell five meters

The two youths slipped on the snow-covered embankment and finally fell down the five-meter high wall onto the B 188 road, where they were injured. (SDA)