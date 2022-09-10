Can King Charles continue his organic company and other businesses?

Prince Charles has been a successful businessman for the past few decades, selling, among other things, sustainably produced organic products. An affair of the heart caused him ridicule. Should he give her up now?

He once joked that he was an environmental prince

1/7 Charles has long been mocked in Britain for his commitment to greenery – here he is visiting Oxford Botanic Gardens.

As a prince, Charles III. (73) Built a small business empire. Prince of Wales, he was active in hotel, restaurant and property management. She launched her own perfume this year. But his heart project has always been his classic organic brand “Duchy Originals”.

Charles turned Duchy Originals into a successful small business. He now sells more than 200 different foods such as sausages, jams and biscuits in UK supermarkets.

But that may be the end now. As the new monarch of Great Britain, he may continue to work as a businessman, but there are clear rules within the monarchy.

Will William take over the company?

Members of the royal family are free to dispose of some institutions, while others are more or less tied to their functions within the royal family. No one would deny Charles’ perfume. But his organic brand Duchy Originals is largely owned by the Prince of Wales Trust and will be managed by the new Prince of Wales for the foreseeable future.

Title is not assigned automatically. But everyone expects Charles to appoint his eldest son William, 40, as the new Prince of Wales. William already holds Charles’s titles as Duke of Cornwall and Duke of Rothesay and can expect a lavish income.

Charles earned CHF 25 million last year managing estates and real estate. However, most of the money goes to the British Royal Family’s many charities.

Mocked his green determination

Parting with the Duchy originals may be a little difficult for Charles. After establishing Duchy Originals in 1992, Prince was ridiculed from all quarters for the idea of ​​selling products from organic farming. Because of his green commitment, the prince has been described as a “strange oddball” and an “environmental prince”.

Although the Green Movement is still struggling in Great Britain, today he is considered a pioneer in environmental matters. But with his organic brand he was at least opening the door for other companies.

At present it has sold more than 4 crores

Duchy Originals has continued to grow in recent years and now has sales of over 4 million Swiss francs. But it seems that his son is the rightful one for this succession. Because William has been involved in stable projects on many occasions.

In addition, Charles should have enough to do in the future: he takes over several large estates and extensive estates from his mother Elizabeth II († 96), who died on Thursday.