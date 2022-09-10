September 10, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Can King Charles continue his organic company and other businesses?

Terence Abbott 60 mins ago 3 min read

He once joked that he was an environmental prince

As a king, can Charles still sell his beloved organic jam?

Prince Charles has been a successful businessman for the past few decades, selling, among other things, sustainably produced organic products. An affair of the heart caused him ridicule. Should he give her up now?

1/7

Charles has long been mocked in Britain for his commitment to greenery – here he is visiting Oxford Botanic Gardens.

As a prince, Charles III. (73) Built a small business empire. Prince of Wales, he was active in hotel, restaurant and property management. She launched her own perfume this year. But his heart project has always been his classic organic brand “Duchy Originals”.

Charles turned Duchy Originals into a successful small business. He now sells more than 200 different foods such as sausages, jams and biscuits in UK supermarkets.

Can King Charles continue his organic company and other businesses?

