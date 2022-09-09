Russia is losing the war against Ukraine

According to Putin and the Russian government, the war in Ukraine is going according to plan. But at the forefront, a different picture emerges: here, a “catastrophic failure” is already assumed.

For months he supported the Kremlin’s campaign and supported the war against Ukraine, but now he faces defeat head-on. Putin’s former general Igor Kirkin (51) admits in a video: “We have already lost, and the rest is only a matter of time.” Kirkin shared the post on his Telegram channel.

Dissatisfaction is growing within the Russian military. “The war will continue until Russia is completely defeated,” the former intelligence official continued. In 2014, the 51-year-old already fought in the Donbass and later became a commander of pro-Russian separatists. Kirkin demanded that Ukraine be freed from the fascist government – no matter how brutal.

After Ukraine recaptured swathes of territory in the east in the past few days, more Russian soldiers are demanding new tactics. No wonder: things look worse and worse for Putin’s military. Thanks to a successful counter-offensive, many places in the Kharkiv region are back under Ukrainian control.

“The sooner the Kremlin understands this, the better.”

But the situation in the Kremlin continues to be covered up. The Russian government has been very tight-lipped about information about losses on the Russian side. No official figures have been released since March 2022. The British Secret Service estimates that 80,000 soldiers died on the Russian side.

According to Girkin, the Russian government is playing for time. “They’re hoping we’ll bomb some more cities and encircle some more — but it’s not going to work that way. The sooner the Kremlin realizes that, the better.”

But the Russian Defense Ministry and state television continue to paint a different picture: Putin has repeatedly insisted that “Operation Z,” as the war is called in Russia, is going according to plan. There will be no loss of territory.

“Crushing failure” is imminent

But the reality is different. This is especially felt by players who have to fight on the front lines. They are demanding more troops. According to pro-Russian blogger Andrei Morozov, this is the only chance to “avoid a crushing defeat”.

It’s surprising that right-wing populists are openly voicing their criticism. Since the outbreak of war, Russia has had a law punishable by 15 years in prison for criticizing the government. (jwg)