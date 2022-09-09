September 10, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Russia is losing the war against Ukraine

Terence Abbott 1 hour ago 2 min read

Russian ex-commander unravels

“We’ve already lost the war”

According to Putin and the Russian government, the war in Ukraine is going according to plan. But at the forefront, a different picture emerges: here, a “catastrophic failure” is already assumed.

1/6

Things are getting worse for the Russian military in Ukraine.

For months he supported the Kremlin’s campaign and supported the war against Ukraine, but now he faces defeat head-on. Putin’s former general Igor Kirkin (51) admits in a video: “We have already lost, and the rest is only a matter of time.” Kirkin shared the post on his Telegram channel.

Dissatisfaction is growing within the Russian military. “The war will continue until Russia is completely defeated,” the former intelligence official continued. In 2014, the 51-year-old already fought in the Donbass and later became a commander of pro-Russian separatists. Kirkin demanded that Ukraine be freed from the fascist government – no matter how brutal.

