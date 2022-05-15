U.S. border town with Canada – At least ten killed in Buffalo shooting, according to police chief – News

At least 10 people have been killed in a shooting in the US city of Buffalo. This was first reported by the American media and news organizations.

The number was later confirmed at a press conference by local police chief Joseph Gramaklia. The FBI is investigating whether the crime was racially motivated.

According to Mayor Byrne Brown, the shooter was arrested.

Mayor Byrne Brown told a news conference that the shooter was not from the community. “The shooter who committed this crime against buffaloes traveled for hours from outside this community,” Brown said.

According to police, the perpetrator fired at the supermarket parking lot with more weapons. Several people were killed in the incident in Buffalo, New York.

The suspect was an 18-year-old white man

The bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a group of African Americans. “We are investigating the incident as a hate crime and a case of racist motivation and violent extremism.”

1/6

Myth: Three people were injured in a supermarket in New York. Keystone

2/6

Myth: Said local police chief Joseph Gramaklia.

Keystone

3/6

Myth: Buffalo is located in northwestern New York State. The well-known American metropolis of the same name is located in the southeast of the state.

Keystone

4/6

Myth: According to police, the buffalo shooter killed at least 10 people.

Keystone

5/6

Myth: According to police, the perpetrator fired at the supermarket parking lot with more weapons.

Keystone

6/6

Myth: Several people were killed in the incident in Buffalo, New York.

Keystone



An FBI investigator said in Buffalo. Erie County Sheriff John Garcia issued a similar statement, saying the shooting was racist. He described the attack as “pure evil”.