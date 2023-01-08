January 9, 2023

Brazil: Supporters of Bolsonaro in Brazil storm conference grounds

Terence Abbott 2 hours ago 2 min read

They also occupied the President’s House and the Supreme Court

Supporters of Bolsonaro in Brazil besiege the Congress grounds

Violent scenes at the Brazilian National Congress grounds. Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, 67, besieged Congress in the capital Brasilia.

Supporters of Brazil’s former president Bolsonaro besieged Congress in the capital Brasilia.

Hundreds of supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, 67, besieged Congress, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court in the capital Brasilia.

They were seen on Sunday’s Globo television channel breaking into the entrance hall and breaking the front windows of the Parliament complex. The Senate and House of Representatives are housed in the stricken Congressional building.

