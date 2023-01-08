Brazil: Supporters of Bolsonaro in Brazil storm conference grounds

Violent scenes at the Brazilian National Congress grounds. Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, 67, besieged Congress in the capital Brasilia.

They also occupied the President’s House and the Supreme Court

Hundreds of supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, 67, besieged Congress, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court in the capital Brasilia.

They were seen on Sunday’s Globo television channel breaking into the entrance hall and breaking the front windows of the Parliament complex. The Senate and House of Representatives are housed in the stricken Congressional building.

As seen in television footage, some of the followers climbed onto the roof of the building. Police used pepper spray but were unable to stop supporters of former right-wing leader Bolsonaro.

According to the G1 news website, they then went to the Palacio do Planaldo presidential palace, which was occupied by some Bolsonaro supporters. Men with Brazilian flags ran through corridors and offices, as seen on Globo TV channel on Sunday.

Bolsonaro has never conceded defeat

“I condemn these anti-democratic acts, which must be urgently punished with the strictest punishment of the law,” Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (46) wrote on Twitter.

The new president, Luiz Inacio Lula Silva, was not in Brasilia when the attack took place. Currently in the city of Arráguara in the province of São Paulo, he has traveled to learn about the effects of severe storms in the region. A left-wing politician, he took office only a week ago.

Right-wing President Bolsonaro left office earlier this year, losing last October to leftist politician Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, 77. However, he did not openly admit his defeat.

Unusually, Bolsonaro did not attend the inauguration of his successor, Lula, on New Year’s Day, instead flying to the United States with his family.

Even after the election, die-hard supporters of the former military repeatedly protested against Lula’s victory and called on the country’s armed forces to stage a military coup. (SDA)

