Prigozhin was Wagner’s boss in the tunnel systems under Bachmut

Russian troops have been battling the eastern Ukrainian city of Bagmuth for months — though the city’s strategic role for Russia remains unclear to the West and the Ukrainian military. Yevgeny Prigozhin (61), head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, now says on Telegram: The object of desire is not the city of 74,000 people, but the subway system below.

“The icing on the cake is the Solidar and Bakmut mining system, which is actually a network of underground cities,” Prigozhin said Saturday. Reuters– Declarations. “It cannot accommodate a large group at a depth of 80 to 100 meters – even tanks and armored personnel carriers can go through it.” Weapons are said to have been stored in this tunnel system before the First World War.

It is well known that the area around Pachmut has more than 160 kilometers of tunnel system. However, these mines belong to mines, including salt and gypsum mines. According to Reuters, US sources said on Thursday that Prigozhin wanted to take control of the region for commercial reasons. Reuters reported that there were signs that financial motives were driving Russia and Prigozhin’s “obsession” with Pakmut.

However, nothing is known about the military use of these facilities mentioned by Prigogine.

The Russians are gnashing their teeth at the “Eastern Fortress”.

For more than five months, Russian soldiers have been trying hard to capture the “Eastern Fortress” of Pakmut, but the attack has repeatedly failed. Prigogine explained this partial failure a few weeks ago: “In Buckmutt, every house is a fortress,” said the Wagner boss. His soldiers will fight for every house. “Sometimes they need more than a day to take over a house, sometimes they need weeks.”

The problem lies in the strong protection of the Ukrainian armed forces. Breaking down their defenses is the biggest challenge. Prigozhin talks about hundreds of security lines across the city. “There must be a security line every ten meters in Bachmut,” the mercenary boss says in the video.

It is not clear how long the fighting will continue in Pakmut. British military experts believe that a major advance by the Russian military is unlikely in the coming weeks. This emerged from the Defense Ministry's daily intelligence update in London on Tuesday.