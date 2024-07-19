Worldwide IT failures: Even Skyguide is affected

Currently, IT services across the world are largely down. Various airlines, stores and banks are struggling with technical problems.

IT systems have failed all over the world.

Currently flights cannot take off and banks are offline.

The cause is a faulty update in the Cyber ​​Security Platform.

Many global companies are currently struggling with the failure of their IT systems. Victims include airlines, airports and banks. The cause of the outage was an incorrect update of the cyber security platform CrowdStrike. The security firm has now released a fix, but IT departments must install it manually.

Landing at Zurich airport was cancelled

Flughafen Zürich AG announces that they are currently experiencing problems. “There are IT failures around the world. Landing at Zurich Airport is currently not possible. Many airlines, handling agents and other companies at the airport are currently affected.

However, flights to Zurich that are already in the air are still allowed to land, the airport continues. “We are still unable to provide any information about the causes of the IT failure at Zurich Airport.”

Skyguide is also affected

Earlier it was said that the delay could be due to IT glitches. “Check-in sometimes has to be done manually. Passengers are advised to contact their airline to find out about the status of their flight,” Flughafen Zürich AG continued.

Media spokesperson Vladi Barrosa told 20 Minutes that Skyguide has also been plagued by problems. Investigations into the exact cause are ongoing. “As a precaution, we have reduced the capacity of transit traffic at Zurich and Geneva airports by 30 percent.” See also EU Council Resolution - EU Access Level for Ukraine - You Need to Know It - News

Airline services around the world have been affected

In the US, all Delta, United and American Airlines flights are now grounded, according to US media reports. Flights were also canceled in Germany, Spain and Vienna. No flights currently take off or land at BER, the German capital near Berlin. “Due to technical glitch, there is delay in processing. Air traffic will be suspended till 10 am,” said an airport spokesperson.

She did not give any details about the background. According to the RBB report, the server went down and several emergency systems were reportedly launched. But there is no guarantee for this. A user reports

Australia is said to be particularly hard hit: there, among other things, payment transactions have collapsed and TV channels are offline. Downdetector, a website that tracks user-reported internet outages, has seen increasing outages in services from Visa, ATT Security and Amazon, as well as airlines such as American Airlines and Delta. The reason for the failure was initially unclear.

