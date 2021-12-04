December 4, 2021

Snakes in Maryland, USA: Unexpectedly the house caught fire

    All that was left in his house after the fire was smoking garbage. The fire spread when the homeowner tried to drive the snakes out of the house with a haze of smoke.

    But that house is no more.

    According to experts, snakes are non-venomous.

Montgomery County Fire Department spokesman Pete Piringer tweeted Friday that the homeowner is believed to be too close to the flammable coal ignited to create smoke in the basement. The house was completely destroyed by a massive fire on November 23. People were not injured. 75 firefighters are engaged in extinguishing the fire.

Byrninger told the Washington Post that snakes can be non-venomous peanuts. They may have been innumerable at home. But only the remains of a snake were found in the ashes. Another snake was found alive.

