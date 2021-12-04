Snakes in Maryland, USA: Unexpectedly the house caught fire

1/5 All that was left in his house after the fire was smoking garbage. The fire spread when the homeowner tried to drive the snakes out of the house with a haze of smoke.





4/5 But that house is no more.

5/5 According to experts, snakes are non-venomous.

Montgomery County Fire Department spokesman Pete Piringer tweeted Friday that the homeowner is believed to be too close to the flammable coal ignited to create smoke in the basement. The house was completely destroyed by a massive fire on November 23. People were not injured. 75 firefighters are engaged in extinguishing the fire.

Byrninger told the Washington Post that snakes can be non-venomous peanuts. They may have been innumerable at home. But only the remains of a snake were found in the ashes. Another snake was found alive.

Dead or abandoned snakes

“It came out of the basement,” Bringer said. The reptile was caught and left in a nearby forest. The remaining snakes are dead, hidden under the rubble or run away. According to reports, it is not uncommon for snakes to build nests in the basement, especially in the cold winter.

Emily Taylor, a professor at the Polytechnic University of California, told the Washington Post that although the snakes had a high sense of smell in the cold temperatures in Maryland, they did not move much because of the smoke, mainly because they were inside. One would have seen a state of deep stillness. “You must have been very lazy,” Taylor said.

The snakes would have returned after the fire

According to zoologist John Cleofer, snakes use their tongues to sense smell. If they sensed the smell of smoke, they either hid or tried to escape. But this is only temporary. “You’ll be back.” He never heard anyone try to get rid of the snakes in the house. He did not recommend it.