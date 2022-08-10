Ukrainian immigrants raise money to fight the Russians

Not to be confused with erotic and pornographic web service: two fertile women in Ukraine Deronley fans revived. It’s a sensual portal, but much less daring, and for good reason. Deronlifans’ goal: Ukrainians who want to leave collect money for their troops.

The erotic photos have already brought in around 700,000 francs. The money will go to Ukraine’s armed forces to fight Russian aggression.

Two young women came up with the idea: Ukrainian artist Anastasia Kuchmenko (26) and Belarusian Nastya Nasko (23). Since the start of the Russian invasion, dozens of women and men have uploaded nude photos of themselves to Deronly fans.

Deronley fans are becoming a movement

Kuchmenko and Nasko make it clear: there are no pornographic images here, like single fans, which gives the project its name. Teronlifans is made up of two words: Teroborona, a regional defense of Ukraine established shortly before the Russian invasion on January 1, 2022. Independent of the Ukrainian army, Teroborona consists of reservists, Ukrainian and international volunteers. People of all ages and backgrounds struggle with this type of awareness. They all share a desire to fight the Russians.

Second part of the word: fans only, known for risque content.

Deronli fans, Kuchmenko says, are a tribute to the courage of all defenders. Many of his artist and musician friends must have taken up arms and joined Teroborana.

A plan born out of desperation

Co-founder NASCO has been living in Ukraine for three years “Freedom of Kiev” reported. For a long time she could not go to Belarus. As a traitor to the regime, she faces prison or the death penalty. When war broke out, he was on holiday in Croatia with his friend Kuchmenko.

They could not go back to Ukraine, they went to Poland. There they founded Teronlifans in early March, which has now become a “movement”. “We founded this movement as a joke and on the edge of desperation,” Kuchmenko said.

At first they only published photos of themselves to raise money for their armed forces. Later the others learned about the Deronliphans. Including Ilona. Ilona says she has no money to donate to the army.

“I’m glad my nude photos help someone”

She was surprised that her photos attracted so many donations. Since March, he has raised the equivalent of nearly 19,000 francs for the Ukrainian army. “I love my nude pictures and I’m glad they can help someone.”

Deronley fans also have their critics. It is all immoral. But Olesandra, who has already raised more than $14,000, says: “Deronlifans proves that nudes can be beautiful and useful.”

Kuchmenko insists: “We are not sex workers fulfilling people’s fantasies.” Her friend Nasko says: “If you buy cookies for a charitable cause, you don’t make any extra demands. Take what you give and help the country. (Case)