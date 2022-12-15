After partial mobilization, the Russian army establishes order

There must be order again in the Russian army. At least that’s what Russian fighter Roman Sabonkov’s experience report suggests. “The chaos” is over and strict rules have been established, he writes in the Telegram.

Is the Russian military learning from its mistakes?

Roman Saponkov reports on major improvements in equipment, combat morale, and artillery practices. He recognizes a “positive dynamic”. In the Russian army.

In November, videos surfaced on social media showing drunken and aggressive Russian recruits. Drunkenness and anarchy still exist, but the “chaos,” as Saponkov calls it, must now end.

“Order was created among the assembled,” he writes. Strict norms have been introduced for new employees.

New weapons for the Russian army

Sabonkov, who says he serves as a “volunteer” in the Russian military, walks into the equipment. “No first aid kits, no helicopters, no uniforms”. Now players’ needs for increased professionalism and comfort are gradually approaching.

The Ministry of Defense has provided new combat equipment such as anti-drone guns. Armed forces rave about guns.

According to Sabonkov, Russian artillery is improving

Russian fighter aircraft saw changes in warfare. Russian artillery can now fire faster and find targets faster.

So the Ukrainians are forced to retreat quickly with their guns to avoid being hit by the Russian artillery.

Russian troops will slowly become “one organism” and mechanisms will be interconnected. Shorter decision paths are also new.

“Performance” in focus of Russian military leadership

“The decision to open the island is made at the level of the battery commander, who is in direct contact with infantry intelligence,” said the analysis, which reached about two million people on Telegram.

It is now less about mere survival and more about “military effectiveness”.

However, by the end of his experience report, Roman Sabonkov was no longer very happy. “It is clear that the situation described is highly dependent on the commanders on the ground and varies from place to place,” the fighter concludes his contribution. (not)