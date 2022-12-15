December 16, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

After partial mobilization, the Russian army establishes order

Terence Abbott 6 hours ago 2 min read

The soldier unties

Is the Russian military learning from its mistakes?

There must be order again in the Russian army. At least that’s what Russian fighter Roman Sabonkov’s experience report suggests. “The chaos” is over and strict rules have been established, he writes in the Telegram.

1/6

Did this end the “chaos” in the Russian army? This is what Roman Sabonko’s field report suggests.

Roman Saponkov reports on major improvements in equipment, combat morale, and artillery practices. He recognizes a “positive dynamic”. In the Russian army.

In November, videos surfaced on social media showing drunken and aggressive Russian recruits. Drunkenness and anarchy still exist, but the “chaos,” as Saponkov calls it, must now end.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Eva Kylie’s friend Francesco Giorgi admitted to the scandal

14 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

America offers patriotism – it brings a modern security system to Ukraine

22 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

The municipality again arrested the culprits

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

2 min read

After partial mobilization, the Russian army establishes order

6 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Eva Kylie’s friend Francesco Giorgi admitted to the scandal

14 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

America offers patriotism – it brings a modern security system to Ukraine

22 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

The municipality again arrested the culprits

1 day ago Terence Abbott