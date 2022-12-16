The EU vice-president took to Instagram to document his lavish lifestyle

Eva Kylie has been accused of accepting bribes from Qatar. His partner Francesco Giorgi has already pleaded guilty. The social democrat has documented her lavish lifestyle in countless posts on Instagram.

1/6 EU Vice-President Eva Kylie (44), who was sacked, is still in custody. His accomplice, Francesco Giorgio (35), pleaded guilty.

Marion NadlerRedaktor news

Vice President Eva Kylie (44), has been sacked.Membership in a criminal organization, money laundering and corruption» accused. Authorities found about 592,000 francs in cash in their Brussels apartment alone. Now things could be tight for the former TV presenter as her partner Francesco Giorgi, 35, admits.

The Greek has treated himself quite a bit in recent years and traveled halfway around the world. Your parliamentary salary is over 9000 Franc in the month However, he cannot explain the substantial increase in assets in his accounts over the past two years.

Eva Kylie visited Switzerland, Morocco, USA, Italy

Kylie spent the summer on the Italian Riviera and headed to the French Alps on New Year’s Eve 2019. Instagram posts show him in Morocco or in a helicopter above San Francisco.

According to media reports, she was photographed by the paparazzi in Mykonos in a bikini. A weekend at one of the more expensive hotels there often costs around 1,000 francs, the average monthly salary of a Greek worker.

Close connection with Putin friend Ivan Savvidis

There are also fancy parties: the Social Democrat is often said to be with a friend of Putin’s Ivan Savvidis (63) celebrated together. At the nightclub, Savvidis poured 50 francs of carnations over Kylie, listening to singer Konstantinos Argyros, 36. At the oligarch’s daughter’s wedding in 2016, the politician was also on the guest list.

If you look at the 44-year-old’s wealth profile online, you will notice that the amount in their bank accounts has doubled in two years. Caylee’s fortune last time was nearly 400,000 francs. In addition, there are some properties that have been actively bought and sold by an EU Member of Parliament.

If Kylie gets her excuses in Belgium, she faces legal trouble in Greece

Kylie’s assets are in dispute. For example, in 2019, he paid 265,000 francs for a 169 square meter condominium in the posh Psychiko district of Athens. The real value of the property may be over 690,000 francs. The tax office refers to this value for the luxury quarter. In Belgium he lived in an apartment on the third floor of Rue Wirts. According to Greek media, he is said to have toyed with the idea of ​​buying another apartment upstairs.

One question remains: where did all the money come from? Greek tax authorities are already spreading their legs. If Kylie can get away with her excuses in Belgium, the Greek authorities want to take her down.

Kylie’s lawyer Michalis Dimitrakopoulos continues to insist the 44-year-old is innocent. Kylie had “no idea” about the money she got. Francesco Giorgi, the fallen political star’s partner, has now pleaded guilty. At the same time, he also demanded the release of his girlfriend. Kylie said she wasn’t paid. For now, however, Eva Kylie is in custody.