November 1, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

After losing the election, Bolsonaro now wants to break his silence

Terence Abbott 34 mins ago 3 min read

Does he admit defeat?

Now Bolsonaro wants to break his silence

Supporters of ousted President Jair Bolsonaro block roads in Brazil. There were riots here and there. The election loser wants to break his silence on Tuesday.

1/6

Jair Bolsonaro, who was elected, went into hiding after the defeat. He got 49.1 percent votes in the election.

It’s a close race: In Brazil’s presidential election, challenger Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (77) defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro (67). The opposition leader won 50.9 percent of the vote and incumbent Jair Bolsonaro (67) 49.1 percent. Former unionist Lula ruled Brazil from 2003 to late 2010.

After the results were announced, Bolsonaro was not heard from. Ahead of the election, he had repeatedly criticized the election system and left it open whether he would accept the election results. Now Bolsonaro wants to break his silence. Communications Minister Fabio Faria, 45, told Reuters news agency that Bolsonaro would make public statements on Tuesday. Whether he will admit defeat remains to be seen. Meanwhile his son Flávio Bolsonaro (41) spoke on Twitter: “Dad, I’m behind you!”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Ukraine War: Bad Things Happen in Putin’s Recruiting Offices

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Dozens killed in bridge collapse in India

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

The Russians were afraid to advance and blew up the bridges

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

3 min read

After losing the election, Bolsonaro now wants to break his silence

34 mins ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Ukraine War: Bad Things Happen in Putin’s Recruiting Offices

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Dozens killed in bridge collapse in India

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

The Russians were afraid to advance and blew up the bridges

1 day ago Terence Abbott