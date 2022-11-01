After losing the election, Bolsonaro now wants to break his silence

Supporters of ousted President Jair Bolsonaro block roads in Brazil. There were riots here and there. The election loser wants to break his silence on Tuesday.

1/6 Jair Bolsonaro, who was elected, went into hiding after the defeat. He got 49.1 percent votes in the election.

It’s a close race: In Brazil’s presidential election, challenger Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (77) defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro (67). The opposition leader won 50.9 percent of the vote and incumbent Jair Bolsonaro (67) 49.1 percent. Former unionist Lula ruled Brazil from 2003 to late 2010.

After the results were announced, Bolsonaro was not heard from. Ahead of the election, he had repeatedly criticized the election system and left it open whether he would accept the election results. Now Bolsonaro wants to break his silence. Communications Minister Fabio Faria, 45, told Reuters news agency that Bolsonaro would make public statements on Tuesday. Whether he will admit defeat remains to be seen. Meanwhile his son Flávio Bolsonaro (41) spoke on Twitter: “Dad, I’m behind you!”

Many of Bolsonaro’s allies have already recognized Lula as the winner. According to media reports, several ministers and advisers tried to convince Bolsonaro to concede defeat on Monday. He spent the morning at his residence in Brasilia and then drove to the President’s official residence for talks.

Trailers block roads

Supporters of Bolsonaro, who was voted out of office in Brazil, staged more than 200 roadblocks to protest the presidential election results. Brazilian newspaper “Folha de S. Paulo” on Monday evening (local time) quoted police as saying that several truck drivers were among the demonstrators. Accordingly, the blockades affected important transport axes such as a city freeway in the economic metropolis and a link road between Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. The truckers who support him are a powerful professional group in Brazil, as most of the country’s freight transport is done by road.

Lula's team prepares for regime change After ousted Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro went into hiding, the party led by election winner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is preparing for a regime change without the help of the current head of state. "I hope normalcy prevails for the sake of Brazil and the Brazilian people. If the president, Jair Bolsonaro, doesn't want to attend, fine," Gleisi Hoffmann, leader of Lula's Workers' Party (PT) and head of the election campaign, told Globo News TV on Monday (local time). . "Change of government is regulated by law. It allows the transfer of power to be completed without intervention by the president." Lula will take office on January 1, 2023.

Traffic snarled for miles ahead of Wednesday’s All Souls Day holiday for Brazilians to progress. According to “Folha”, some protesters hung Brazilian flags on their trucks, and some insulted President-elect Lula. The feared outbursts of violence did not materialize. However, according to “Folha” there were riots. The Chief Justice ordered the police to end the siege. (SDA/Case/Chapter)