November 1, 2022

Wagner boss Prigozhin praises Zelensky: “Hopeful, good man”

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin admired Zelensky.

It is well known that Western politicians have only good things to say about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, 44. He held the fort in Kiev for months while Ukrainians defended their homeland against Putin’s troops. But it is surprising that even the other side is now receiving words of praise.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, 61, the head of the notorious Wagner mercenary, described Zelensky as a “good” man, not just anyone, but of all people. Alexander Nezorov (63) or Volodymyr Zelensky – a journalist wanted to know from Prigozhin, also known as “Putin’s chef” because he became rich as a catering supplier to the Russian army.

