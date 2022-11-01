Wagner boss Prigozhin praises Zelensky: “Hopeful, good man”

1/10 Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin admired Zelensky.

It is well known that Western politicians have only good things to say about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, 44. He held the fort in Kiev for months while Ukrainians defended their homeland against Putin’s troops. But it is surprising that even the other side is now receiving words of praise.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, 61, the head of the notorious Wagner mercenary, described Zelensky as a “good” man, not just anyone, but of all people. Alexander Nezorov (63) or Volodymyr Zelensky – a journalist wanted to know from Prigozhin, also known as “Putin’s chef” because he became rich as a catering supplier to the Russian army.

Nezorov was a member of the Russian Parliament for many years and worked as a journalist. He denounced Putin’s war against a former sister republic from the Soviet era and fled the country Natural in Ukraine.

Prigogine’s answer to this Press office of his company, Concord Catering Published. “Although Zelensky is currently the president of a country hostile to the Russian Federation, he is a firm, confident, practical and kind man.” Prigogine was quoted as saying that he could not say the same about Alexander Nezoro. He can express himself well and is charming, but “obviously, a talker,” says Prigogine.

He blossomed into one of Russia’s most powerful men

In recent months, Prigozhin has become one of the most powerful men in Russia. “Putin’s chef” always denied that Wagner was directing mercenaries. Suddenly he stands on it. In September, a video was leaked showing him personally recruiting prisoners for the war in Ukraine and berating them with derogatory terms. Since then, new videos of Prigozhin have repeatedly appeared on social media to show that he is playing an important role in Ukraine.

Prigozhin also draws praise from Chechen leader and hardliner Ramzan Kadyrov, 46, nicknamed “Putin’s Bloodhound”. “I fully support him. My dear brother Prigozhin is a born warrior, his fighters are true professionals and patriots of Russia, fearless, tough and courageous,” Kadyrov enthused in Telegram last week. According to him, one should listen to the opinion of such people, because they are “in war He knows exactly what is right and what is wrong”.

“Putin Chef” now also supports start-ups

The fact that the former shadow man is suddenly drawing attention through public activism shows that Prigozhin is increasingly pursuing his own political agenda. He recently campaigned to restrict access to YouTube in Russia.

He submitted the application to the Attorney General’s office. “YouTube is full of fakes with the intention of discrediting the Russian military and deliberately spreading disinformation about the activities of the Russian Armed Forces, government officials and administration, and the Patriotic Forces,” he said in a statement.

The mercenary leader has also opened his own business center in St. Petersburg. “TschWK Wagner Zentrum” is written in large letters on the building. ChVK stands for “Chasnaya Wonnaya Kompaniya” – Private Military Company.

The building complex is intended to provide a new space for innovators, project developers, IT specialists, test manufacturers and “developers of new ideas for improving Russia’s defense capabilities, including information capabilities, in a comfortable environment.” (Male)