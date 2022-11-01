Neither short-sightedness nor physical limitations played any part in the partial mobilization of the Russian army. The confusion is so great that commanders turn even non-gunners into snipers.

The frustration of the Russian military leadership seems to be growing. People across the country were sent against their will to the war in Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin (70) announced partial demobilization. Further Single parents, people with cancer and the half-blind were drafted – the important thing was that quotas to be met were met.

Among the conscripts were Igor Z.* (33). The engineer received marching orders from Moscow, then represented the office of Chief Victor K.* to recruit. “He told him privately that he had a disabled wife, that he suffered from a congenital heart defect, and that his military expertise was a sailor cable man,” the 33-year-old wife told Novaya Gazeta.

But the big shocker: “Q. He replied that he didn’t care about my husband’s comments. He has a quota to meet, and for this purpose also calls the angled, cross-sighted and handicapped. No medical examination. “All will be immediately declared fit for the military.”

“No One Goes Back”

Sergey C.* (31) also had to find out. “We were asked if we had any medical restrictions. Anyone who answered yes had to undergo a medical examination. But no real investigation took place. “The doctors looked at us, nodded and declared us fit.”

C. A very nearsighted person himself, he says he has -8 diopters. Military service in peacetime? Unthinkable. But even this serious case did not interest the head of recruitment K. “He said we are at war, not at peace. So I deserve to serve,” the 31-year-old said.

But that was not all: after one day of recruitment, the two men were called up again along with other players who had been called up. They are taken in a bus to a military training center where commanders await them. “We were told that snipers are the only ones needed. The rest are not needed now. Q. He then told the commanders that they would not hold back any new soldiers.

By bus directly to the court-martial

After waiting for hours, K. Without further ado, he changed the military specialties of the conscripts and enlisted all the men as special snipers. “Gazeta” reports that this is how people who have never held a weapon in their hands become snipers.

“K said the dissenters could get back on the bus. Then he would personally drive the bus to the military court,” says the newly minted person, where the recruiting chief threatened that they would be treated like deserters and face jail time.

Only after a long back-and-forth were the men freed—at least temporarily. Now a court-martial decides whether C., Z., and other unfit men should go to war—as sharpshooters, they really aren’t. (jis)

