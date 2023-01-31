In her pay for opposing the “last generation” climate glue

Aimée van Baalen is a spokesperson for the climate activist group “Lost Generation”. In her speech “Hard Above Fair,” she talks about the price of sticking around.

Monday evening’s “Hart aber fair” telecast discussed climate change – and climate bonding. Activists of the “Last Generation” group stick themselves to the ground again and again. On the show, one of the activists talks about how it now funds his life.

Aimee van Baalen (23), a spokeswoman for the activist group “Lost Generation”, tells the show: “I get paid for the educational work I do.”

“It’s minimum wage”

When moderator Louis Glamroth (33) asked who was financing it, Van Baalen was evasive. She refers to the Transparency Statement. She clarifies: You earn “average” as a climate glue. “It’s minimum wage.”

Aimée van Baalen appreciated the critical questions. But he defends the sticky actions, saying the government is violating the terms of the Paris climate accord. For this reason, “The Lost Generation” will continue to protest – and stick to the streets.

Among other things, the group is demanding a speed limit and a nine-euro ticket in Germany. In the project, the activist calls for a community council in which citizens and experts decide to limit climate protection measures.

Moderator likes Luisa Neubauer

Invited CDU politician Gitta Connemann (58) counters that the German Bundestag is already doing this.

However, one topic that remains unmentioned in the show is “tough but fair”. Moderator Louis Glamroth is with climate activist Louisa Neubauer, 26. Also involved in “Fridays for Future” as Aimée van Baalen. But the referee did not comment on it. (eu)