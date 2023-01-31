January 31, 2023

In her pay for opposing the “last generation” climate glue

Aimée van Baalen is a spokesperson for the climate activist group “Lost Generation”. In her speech “Hard Above Fair,” she talks about the price of sticking around.

Aimee Van Baalen, spokeswoman for the climate activist group “Lost Generation,” talks about her salary as a climate activist.

Monday evening’s “Hart aber fair” telecast discussed climate change – and climate bonding. Activists of the “Last Generation” group stick themselves to the ground again and again. On the show, one of the activists talks about how it now funds his life.

Aimee van Baalen (23), a spokeswoman for the activist group “Lost Generation”, tells the show: “I get paid for the educational work I do.”

