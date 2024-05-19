Nargis Mohammadi: Nobel Peace Prize winner to be accused of sexual abuse

– Nobel Peace Prize laureate faces sexual abuse charges Iranian human rights activist condemns abuses in prison The propaganda speaks against the Islamic system of governance.

Jail Abuse Condemned: Now Nargis Mohammadi is back on trial. Photo: AFP

Additional external content can be found here. If you agree that cookies are set by external providers and that personal data is transmitted to external providers thereby, you can allow all cookies and display external content directly. Allow cookies More info

A new trial will be held this Sunday against Nobel Peace Prize winner Nargus Mohammadi, who is in jail in Iran. He should be charged with propaganda against the Islamist organization after he falsely denounced the sexual abuse of women in Iranian prisons, the 52-year-old wrote in a letter released on Saturday from Tehran’s notorious Evin prison. He called on Iran’s judiciary to “make the investigation public and allow independent media and human rights activists to participate.”

In a letter sent to Persian-language media outlets abroad, Mohammadi wrote, “You should allege this properly, but in the presence of witnesses.” According to Mohammadi, those present will see how regressive, misogynistic and anti-progressive the religious regime is in Iran. Mohammadi’s lawyer had announced a new trial against his client on Friday. This was also confirmed by his family members on social media on Saturday.

She is not even allowed to use her smartphone

Physicist Mohammadi has been arrested 13 times in recent years, each time receiving long prison terms and even floggings. He is also banned from leaving the country, not allowed to be a member of a political group and not even allowed to use his smartphone. His Instagram account is run by family and friends at home and abroad.

One of Iran’s most prominent human rights activists, Mohammadi was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2023. According to the Nobel Committee in the Norwegian capital Oslo, she received the prize for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight against the death penalty and for promoting human rights and freedom for all. The 52-year-old is currently serving his lengthy sentence in Tehran’s Evin prison.

Fight against the rule of the mullahs

newsletter morning The perfect start to the day with news and stories from Switzerland and the world. to login

DPA/nlu

Did you find the error?