May 15, 2022

A right-wing militant has shot dead ten people at an American supermarket

Terence Abbott 11 mins ago 2 min read

At least ten people have been killed in a shooting at a supermarket in the US city of Buffalo, according to media reports. Also, three people were injured in a supermarket in the state of New York in the United States, police chief Joseph Gramklia said Saturday. “We are both investigating the incident as a hate crime and a case of racially motivated violent extremism,” the FBI investigator said.

New York City police have previously said the shooter has been arrested. NBC, on the other hand, initially reported that the culprit who entered the supermarket with a gun and military-style equipment was killed. It appears that the perpetrators broadcast the footage live on the Internet.

