A right-wing militant has shot dead ten people at an American supermarket

At least ten people have been killed in a shooting at a supermarket in the US city of Buffalo, according to media reports. Also, three people were injured in a supermarket in the state of New York in the United States, police chief Joseph Gramklia said Saturday. “We are both investigating the incident as a hate crime and a case of racially motivated violent extremism,” the FBI investigator said.

New York City police have previously said the shooter has been arrested. NBC, on the other hand, initially reported that the culprit who entered the supermarket with a gun and military-style equipment was killed. It appears that the perpetrators broadcast the footage live on the Internet.

Protect in custody The buffalo shooter has been arrested, according to the city mayor. "Shooters do not belong to this community," Byrne Brown, 63, told a news conference Saturday afternoon. "The shooter who committed this crime against buffaloes traveled for hours from outside this community."

The supermarket is located several miles north of the city of Buffalo in a densely populated area. “Why would a white man come here and shoot at a black supermarket,” said a local on local television.

Like “horror movie”

A police officer described the crime in The Buffalo News: “It’s like what happened in a horror movie, but it’s all real.” The newspaper also quoted a supermarket employee as saying he had just entered the cold room shortly before the incident. “I hid myself. I just hid. I didn’t want to leave the room.”

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul, 63, wrote on Twitter on Saturday that she had been monitoring the situation closely after the incident at a local grocery store. “If you are a buffalo, skip that area and follow the instructions of law enforcement and local authorities.” (STA)