Ukrainian militants lurking in Mariupol on Sunday prepared for a Russian offensive ahead of a major military parade in Moscow on the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany. The last remaining civilians were evacuated from the Azov Steelworks in Mariupol on Saturday, according to information received from Kiev. The Russian military has stepped up attacks in eastern Ukraine on Sunday, according to Ukrainian civil servants.

The siege of the Mariupol steel plant continued, according to Ukrainian civil servants. Hundreds of soldiers have gathered at the industrial complex, the last stronghold of the dilapidated port city of the Ukrainian army. However, the militants trapped in the iron industry refused to surrender. An Azov Brigade official said on Sunday, “Giving up is not an option because our lives do not want Russia.

If the Steelworks fell, the Russians would have captured the entire port city of strategic importance, which would be a significant military victory for Moscow. By far, Gershon was the only important Ukrainian city under full Russian control after the war of aggression at the end of February.

For days, Ukrainian authorities have been warning of a serious Russian attack on May 9. “The enemy is trying to finish off the defenders of Azov Steel, and they are trying to make it a gift to Vladimir Putin before May 9,” said Oleksi Arrestovich, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky. Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko also warned of “rocket attacks in all parts of the country.” A curfew has been imposed in the cities of Odessa and Poltava.