A real estate billionaire buys the island of Mallorca

62 million francs is nothing to Ivar Tollefsen. For this “paper handle” he bought a peninsula in Mallorca. It was first used in the military 350 years ago. Today it is known for lavish weddings.

Ivar Tollefsen (61) is a warhorse. In 2009, he finished fourth in the Dakar Rally in a Nissan Navara. The Norwegian has already made several Antarctic expeditions. His biggest passion: first ascents.

Professionally, he is tough. He deals in real estate with his Swedish company Heimstaden. But really! He has 26,000 residences worldwide. 14,000 properties in the Berlin hotspot alone. He has 5,000 apartments in Hamburg (D). On the other hand, his tenants took to the streets. No one believed Heimstaden’s blanket announcement that it would build “tenant-friendly” apartments. They didn’t stand a chance against a rent shark.

Peninsula bought for 62 million

No wonder Tollefsen quickly became a billionaire. He is ranked 804th in Forbes magazine’s list of the world’s richest people. His assets: CHF 5.4 billion. But how does such a rich real estate industry survive? On the fortified peninsula of Sa Fortaleza in Port de Pollenca. Price? 62 million francs. A bargain. A few years ago, the castle was the most expensive property in Spain at 100 million euros.

The 350-year-old property is listed and is due to be extensively renovated. So it may take some time for Tollefsen to step in. Meanwhile, the peninsula continues to be used for lavish weddings and film shoots. (pbe)