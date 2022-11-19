November 19, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

A real estate billionaire buys the island of Mallorca

Terence Abbott 41 mins ago 2 min read

He has 26,000 residences

Norwegian real estate billionaire buys peninsula in Mallorca

62 million francs is nothing to Ivar Tollefsen. For this “paper handle” he bought a peninsula in Mallorca. It was first used in the military 350 years ago. Today it is known for lavish weddings.

1/5

Halpinsel Befestigte Die in Fortaleza in Port de Pollenca.

Ivar Tollefsen (61) is a warhorse. In 2009, he finished fourth in the Dakar Rally in a Nissan Navara. The Norwegian has already made several Antarctic expeditions. His biggest passion: first ascents.

Professionally, he is tough. He deals in real estate with his Swedish company Heimstaden. But really! He has 26,000 residences worldwide. 14,000 properties in the Berlin hotspot alone. He has 5,000 apartments in Hamburg (D). On the other hand, his tenants took to the streets. No one believed Heimstaden’s blanket announcement that it would build “tenant-friendly” apartments. They didn’t stand a chance against a rent shark.

Peninsula bought for 62 million

No wonder Tollefsen quickly became a billionaire. He is ranked 804th in Forbes magazine’s list of the world’s richest people. His assets: CHF 5.4 billion. But how does such a rich real estate industry survive? On the fortified peninsula of Sa Fortaleza in Port de Pollenca. Price? 62 million francs. A bargain. A few years ago, the castle was the most expensive property in Spain at 100 million euros.

More about real estate

The 350-year-old property is listed and is due to be extensively renovated. So it may take some time for Tollefsen to step in. Meanwhile, the peninsula continues to be used for lavish weddings and film shoots. (pbe)

See also  Disgusting alarm in Russia: McDonald's offers copycat burgers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

Ukraine War in News Ticker: Zelensky: Heavy fighting in Donetsk | According to Kiev, 30 percent of the Ukrainian territory is mined

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

The Ukrainian military wants to cross the Kinburn Peninsula to the other shore

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Boy escapes kidnapping in Pottstown

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

2 min read

A real estate billionaire buys the island of Mallorca

41 mins ago Terence Abbott
4 min read

Ukraine War in News Ticker: Zelensky: Heavy fighting in Donetsk | According to Kiev, 30 percent of the Ukrainian territory is mined

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

The Ukrainian military wants to cross the Kinburn Peninsula to the other shore

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Boy escapes kidnapping in Pottstown

1 day ago Terence Abbott