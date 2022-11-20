November 20, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Salt-Bay Bill Wine Expert: “Prices are absolutely over the top!”

Terence Abbott 18 mins ago 2 min read

A 160,000 franc bill wine specialist from Salt Bay

“Prices are absolutely over the top”

On Instagram, classic butcher Salt Bay (39) recently boasted of a bill from his restaurant that amounted to 160,000 Swiss francs. Guests paid CHF 129,000 for wine alone. Bligh wine expert Tobias Gizzi says.

1/8

Turkish star restaurant influencer and classic butcher Salt Bay (39) charges high prices for his restaurants.

Turkish star restaurateur, influencer and classic butcher Salt Bay (39), whose real name is Nusred Koke, is facing a storm of anger on social media.

The reason: The classic butcher recently boasted on Instagram that his restaurant charged the equivalent of 160,000 francs. No, find his followers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

A real estate billionaire buys the island of Mallorca

8 hours ago Terence Abbott
4 min read

Ukraine War in News Ticker: Zelensky: Heavy fighting in Donetsk | According to Kiev, 30 percent of the Ukrainian territory is mined

16 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

The Ukrainian military wants to cross the Kinburn Peninsula to the other shore

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

2 min read

Salt-Bay Bill Wine Expert: “Prices are absolutely over the top!”

18 mins ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

A real estate billionaire buys the island of Mallorca

8 hours ago Terence Abbott
4 min read

Ukraine War in News Ticker: Zelensky: Heavy fighting in Donetsk | According to Kiev, 30 percent of the Ukrainian territory is mined

16 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

The Ukrainian military wants to cross the Kinburn Peninsula to the other shore

1 day ago Terence Abbott