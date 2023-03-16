A four-inch embryo in the brain of a one-year-old

Parasitic twin A four-inch tumor was found in the brain of a one-year-old child and removed In China, doctors have discovered a kind of parasitic twin in the brain of a little girl. This is a very rare clinical event. Fewer than 200 such cases are known worldwide. Van Fee Anabelle Riebeling Published March 16, 2023 at 9:26 pm

A foreign body in the brain of a one-year-old girl in China is clearly visible on CT scans. This is her unborn twin. Fetus-in-fidu is the diagnosis. Neuroscience 2023: Zongze Li et al. As such embryos are also called, the girl’s doctors successfully operated on the parasitic twin. However, it is not known whether the girl will be affected. Neuroscience 2023: Zongze Li et al. The distant twin was about ten centimeters tall and had upper limbs, bones and fingernails. This indicates that the girl’s brain continues to grow for a while. Even after birth, it shared the blood supply with its siblings, according to Chinese media reports. Neuroscience 2023: Zongze Li et al. Diagnosis of the fetus in the fetus is rare. But it happens again and again. In late 2022, doctors at Rani Children’s Hospital and Research Center in Ranchi, India dealt with an unusual case. Jam Press/Rare Shot News You have successfully operated on a baby girl born with Fetus-in-Fitu syndrome. Jam Press/Rare Shot News A baby girl was born with eight fetuses in her womb. Fetus-in-fetus syndrome is a very rare developmental disorder that can occur in multiple pregnancies. Jam Press/Rare Shot News Fewer than 200 such cases are known worldwide. According to the Medical Council of India, this is the first case of a pediatric patient requiring eight embryos to be removed from a human. See also Rome sind schallisoliert: Folter-Gefngnis from CIA wired work Google Maps According to experts, this happens to only one in half a million. (icon image) imago images/Westend61 In 2021, a woman in Israel gave birth to a stillborn fetus. (icon image) Reuters The dead fetus was removed immediately after birth. The girl is said to be fine. (icon image) Reuters

A larger-than-normal head and motor difficulties in their one-year-old daughter led parents in China to go to the hospital. CT scans showed induced abnormalitiesAs the team led by neurosurgeon Zhongze Li of Hushan Hospital in Shanghai wrote in the journal, her unborn twin was hidden in the girl’s brain. “Neurology” writes

The woman received Diagnosis of fetus-in-fetus syndrome (FIF)., also known as fetal inclusion. This is a very rare developmental disorder that can occur in multiple pregnancies (see box). Fewer than 200 such cases are known worldwide. In only 18 cases was the unborn twin brain found, most often in the abdomen.

Why fetal syndrome develops in the fetus is still not fully understood. There are two theories about the cause: Some scientists think that the parasite is a type of tumor that divides human cells and contains parts of the spinal cord. Others see it as an actual “twin” that has been “absorbed” into the other fetus. In other words, the cells of one fetus migrate into the body of another in the womb. Parasitic twins are usually diagnosed in childhood, but some cases have been reported in adults. See also Statin im Vergleich: Wie gefährlich ist Russlands Armee?

Operation Success, Open Space

Zongze Li and his colleagues successfully removed the embryo from the woman’s brain and relieved the pressure on it. It is uncertain whether any harm will occur to a one-year-old child. The distant twin was already ten centimeters tall and had grown upper limbs, bones and even fingernails (see photo gallery). This indicates that the girl’s brain continues to grow for a while. Even after birth, it shared the blood supply with its siblings, according to Chinese media reports.

It was only at the end of last year that a FIF case from India became known to which doctors Eight fetuses in the womb of a 21-day-old woman Discovered – as never before. In 2021, a woman in Israel gave birth to a dead fetus. Unlike the little Indian girl, who was diagnosed only after birth, doctors were able to prepare for this: they identified the fetus late in pregnancy, and the “twin” was removed immediately after birth. It was First diagnosis was prenatal.

In 2017, embryos were found in the brain of a girl in Thailand. Then, the doctors discovered three parasitoid twins. Each of them has “many well-developed organs”, including the nervous, digestive and respiratory systems, writes Heute.at. Also special was the discovery of an unborn fetus in the scrotum of his male twin. It is observed due to sudden swelling of the affected genitals.

