Climate activist in Munich: 1000 euro fine for superglue

traffic jam The man has superglue in his pocket – and now he has to pay for it A “superglue traffic ban” was imposed on seven activists in Munich. A man now has to pay 1000 euros because he broke it. Updated March 23, 2023 at 6:37 am

He was one of seven climate activists not allowed to carry superglue in Munich. They have an official “superglue traffic jam”. Screenshot Vimeo He had to pay 1,000 euros because he had superglue in his pocket during a police search. Screenshot Vimeo

Munich wants to prevent climate activists from disrupting its traffic.

For seven enthusiasts, the city has a “superglue traffic jam”.

One of them was caught with glue in his pocket. So he has to pay 1000 euros.

A man from Munich has been fined 1,000 euros for ignoring a “superglue traffic ban” imposed on him. The police found during the search conducted by the police That means glue in his pocket. A video of the police raid is currently trending on Twitter.

The Munich district administration confirms to “Perisher Rundfunk” that the ban actually exists. Seven enthusiasts The ban was imposed in November to prevent disruption to traffic in Munich. Accordingly, a fine of 1,000 euros will be imposed for the mere transport of superglue.

The activist of the last generation did not want to admit defeat. In a video that has caused a stir on Twitter, he says: “I want to publicly protest that I have a superglue traffic jam.” He will carry superglue to Marienplatz and wants to invite the press to do so.